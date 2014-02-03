BRUSSELS Feb 3 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2013

Total for the month 49,584 25,081 50,684

Year-on-year change (pct) -2.17 12.35 13.31

Year-to-date total -- 486,065 --

Cumulative change (pct) -- -0.14 --

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 19.62 percent for January compared with 18.87 percent for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.