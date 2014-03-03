UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, March 3 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:
New car registrations Feb 2014 Jan 2014 Feb 2013
Total for the month 46,140 49,584 45,400
Year-on-year change (pct) 1.63 -2.17 +3.85
Year-to-date total 95,724 -- 96,084
Cumulative change (pct) -0.38 -- +8.63
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources