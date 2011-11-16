* Euro zone new car sales -3.7 pct m/m, -2.1 pct y/y

* Fiat, Japanese lose out to Hyundai and Kia

* German car dealers sees demand flat next year (Adds German car dealers outlook for 2012)

By Christiaan Hetzner

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 Car demand in the euro zone fell 3.7 percent month-on-month in October, an indicator of weak retail sentiment in the currency area going into the final quarter as economists warn of a possible contraction in output.

Registrations of new cars in the 13 countries using the euro dropped to 770,800 vehicles from 800,500 in September, according to data published by the European autos industry association ACEA on Wednesday -- a possible indicator of trends in retail data due on Dec. 5.

Compared with October 2010, the market shrank by 2.1 percent.

Official statistics had on Tuesday showed the region's economic activity expanded just 0.2 percent in the third quarter over the previous three months, as solid growth in Germany and France was dampened by countries at the sharp end of the debt crisis.

Germany's car dealership industry association ZDK separately on Wednesday forecast stable demand for new and used cars in Europe's largest economy next year.

In a statement, it said new registrations should be flat at around 3.1 million vehicles, while sales of used cars -- which significantly impact leasing conditions on new cars -- would also hold at about 6.6 million or slightly above come 2012.

However its forecasts were based on some optimistic assumptions.

"We are assuming that the European debt crisis does not escalate further and we're spared from a new banking crisis," ZDK President Robert Rademacher said in a statement.

Across the European Union and the European Free Trade Association -- which includes Switzerland, Norway and Iceland -- new car registrations dropped 1.4 percent in October over the previous year to 1.04 million vehicles.

The clear winners in terms of growth were the Korean brands Hyundai and Kia, which increased their share considerably after sales rose 18 percent and 36 percent respectively.

Struggling under the weight of the strong yen, sales plunged 13 percent for Toyota, 16 percent for Suzuki and 28 percent for Mazda. However Honda and Nissan bucked the trend with solid growth in October versus the previous year.

Among the major European brands, the weakest performance came from those most dependent on the periphery economies.

Worst hit was Italy's Fiat, whose share of the European market in October dropped below that of German luxury brand Audi after its sales fell 13 percent on the back of a 5.5 percent contraction in its domestic car market. (Editing by Kim Coghill and David Holmes)