* Euro zone new car sales -3.7 pct m/m, -2.1 pct y/y
* Fiat, Japanese lose out to Hyundai and Kia
* German car dealers sees demand flat next year
(Adds German car dealers outlook for 2012)
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, Nov 16 Car demand in the euro
zone fell 3.7 percent month-on-month in October, an indicator of
weak retail sentiment in the currency area going into the final
quarter as economists warn of a possible contraction in output.
Registrations of new cars in the 13 countries using the euro
dropped to 770,800 vehicles from 800,500 in September, according
to data published by the European autos industry association
ACEA on Wednesday -- a possible indicator of trends in retail
data due on Dec. 5.
Compared with October 2010, the market shrank by 2.1
percent.
Official statistics had on Tuesday showed the region's
economic activity expanded just 0.2 percent in the third quarter
over the previous three months, as solid growth in Germany and
France was dampened by countries at the sharp end of the debt
crisis.
Germany's car dealership industry association ZDK separately
on Wednesday forecast stable demand for new and used cars in
Europe's largest economy next year.
In a statement, it said new registrations should be flat at
around 3.1 million vehicles, while sales of used cars -- which
significantly impact leasing conditions on new cars -- would
also hold at about 6.6 million or slightly above come 2012.
However its forecasts were based on some optimistic
assumptions.
"We are assuming that the European debt crisis does not
escalate further and we're spared from a new banking crisis,"
ZDK President Robert Rademacher said in a statement.
Across the European Union and the European Free Trade
Association -- which includes Switzerland, Norway and Iceland --
new car registrations dropped 1.4 percent in October over the
previous year to 1.04 million vehicles.
The clear winners in terms of growth were the Korean brands
Hyundai and Kia, which increased their
share considerably after sales rose 18 percent and 36 percent
respectively.
Struggling under the weight of the strong yen, sales plunged
13 percent for Toyota, 16 percent for Suzuki
and 28 percent for Mazda. However Honda and
Nissan bucked the trend with solid growth in October
versus the previous year.
Among the major European brands, the weakest performance
came from those most dependent on the periphery economies.
Worst hit was Italy's Fiat, whose share of the
European market in October dropped below that of German luxury
brand Audi after its sales fell 13 percent on the back of a 5.5
percent contraction in its domestic car market.
