FRANKFURT Feb 16 The new car market in the euro zone in January edged up about 2.8 percent to more than 758,000 vehicles over December's figures mainly thanks to an increase in registrations of new cars in the Netherlands and to a lesser degree in Italy.

In a year-on-year comparison, however, demand fell by around 10 percent versus January 2011, according to figures published by the European auto industry association on Thursday.

For the first time, monthly figures included Cyprus, leaving Malta the only country for which data is not provided.

A detailed breakdown of registration figures for the entire European market showed bigger year-on-year declines for carmaker's most exposed to small car sales in countries like France that far exceeded the overall 6.6 percent drop.

Among the biggest brands sold in Europe, Renault suffered the worst drop in demand. Total new car registrations for the marque in the EU, Iceland, Switzerland and Norway plummeted 29 percent in January from the previous year's month.

That translated to a 2 percentage point drop in market share, leaving it with just 6.3 percent for January -- roughly half that of the Volkswagen brand.

General Motors' troubled European brand Opel came close with a near 21 percent drop.

Fiat's core brand fell 18 percent while Peugeot suffered a decrease of almost 16 percent. Sister brand Citroen posted a 13 percent decline.

Most Japanese brands continued to bleed share, with Toyota as the largest racking up a 12 percent slide.

Once again, the big winners were the Koreans. Hyundai gained 17 percent while smaller affiliate brand Kia nearly doubled that increase. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)