FRANKFURT Feb 16 The new car market in
the euro zone in January edged up about 2.8 percent to more than
758,000 vehicles over December's figures mainly thanks to an
increase in registrations of new cars in the Netherlands and to
a lesser degree in Italy.
In a year-on-year comparison, however, demand fell by around
10 percent versus January 2011, according to figures published
by the European auto industry association on Thursday.
For the first time, monthly figures included Cyprus, leaving
Malta the only country for which data is not provided.
A detailed breakdown of registration figures for the entire
European market showed bigger year-on-year declines for
carmaker's most exposed to small car sales in countries like
France that far exceeded the overall 6.6 percent drop.
Among the biggest brands sold in Europe, Renault
suffered the worst drop in demand. Total new car registrations
for the marque in the EU, Iceland, Switzerland and Norway
plummeted 29 percent in January from the previous year's month.
That translated to a 2 percentage point drop in market
share, leaving it with just 6.3 percent for January -- roughly
half that of the Volkswagen brand.
General Motors' troubled European brand Opel came
close with a near 21 percent drop.
Fiat's core brand fell 18 percent while Peugeot
suffered a decrease of almost 16 percent. Sister brand
Citroen posted a 13 percent decline.
Most Japanese brands continued to bleed share, with Toyota
as the largest racking up a 12 percent slide.
Once again, the big winners were the Koreans. Hyundai
gained 17 percent while smaller affiliate brand Kia
nearly doubled that increase.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)