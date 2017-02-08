UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Feb 8 Car sales in the European Union are likely to grow about 1 percent in 2017, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Wednesday.
New passenger car registrations rose 6.8 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources