BERLIN Aug 27 Europe's troubled mass-market
carmakers are furious with Volkswagen for ramping up production
at a time when the continent faces huge overcapacity, but the
profitable German market leader shows no sign of slowing down to
save its rivals.
A feud between Europe's biggest car makers burst into the
open last month, when Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne
accused Volkswagen of contributing to a "bloodbath" by seizing
the euro zone's debt crisis to wage a price war in Europe.
Volkswagen, which dominates the European car
market with a share of 23.9 percent, responded by threatening to
quit the region's main industry body, the European Automobile
Manufacturer's Association ACEA, unless Marchionne gives up the
body's presidency.
The quarrel has divided Europe's successful producers -
above all VW - from its loss-making or barely-profitable rivals
including Fiat, Peugeot-Citroen, Renault and
General Motors' Opel division.
It makes it unlikely that the struggling companies will
persuade Volkswagen to back their call to lobby European
policymakers to encourage steps to cut capacity in the industry,
reducing barriers to closing factories and cutting jobs.
For their part, Volkswagen and other successful companies
that make profitable larger and higher-end vehicles, say
governments are manipulating carbon dioxide emissions standards
to penalise luxury marques and help wounded mass-market rivals.
"The financial crisis has driven a wedge between the rich
and poor European producers," said Stefan Bratzel, head of the
Center of Automotive Management think tank near Cologne,
Germany. "There's nothing like a united voice on policies which
is crucial to solve problems. Companies are playing hardball."
Tensions may increase further as auto executives return from
summer holidays, which VW used to run regular shifts at its main
factory on demand for the Tiguan compact SUV while Fiat extended
the closedown at a plant near Naples until Aug 31.
Expect to hear muttering on the sidelines of the Paris show
on Sept. 27-28.
Philippe Varin, head of Peugeot which plans to cut 14,000
workers to stem a widening operating loss that reached 819
million euros in the first half, says the dispute has already
thwarted a concerted approach to tackling the chronic oversupply
of cars in Europe.
Europe's mass market carmakers are trapped between slowing
economies and heightening competition in low-profit volume
segments from Asian peers including Toyota and Hyundai
.
They have responded by offering discounts that for many
firms mean they lose money on every car they sell.
Peugeot, which delivers more than half of its cars to a
shrinking European market, lost an average 789 euros before
interest and tax in the first half per brand vehicle sold, while
Fiat lost 142 euros, a survey by the CAR Center of Automotive
Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen showed.
But the pain does not extend to Volkswagen, which is
benefiting from expansion in overseas markets such as China and
the United States. VW earned 916 euros per delivery of its
upmarket namesake brand, according to CAR, while its Audi luxury
division recorded per-car profits of 4,242 euros while Porsche
reaped 16,826 euros.
While Mediterranean carmakers wrestle with overcapacity that
analysts have pegged at 20 percent across the continent,
capacity utilisation in Germany is running at around 90 percent.
Porsche will run extra shifts on eight Saturdays through the
end of the year on demand for the revamped 911 and Boxster
models while Daimler plans to shift some production of its
overhauled A-Class compact to a Finland-based manufacturer to
relieve its stretched factory in Rastatt, Germany.
VW, Europe's car-making powerhouse with 14.8 billion euros
of net liquidity, insists its success has been hard earned. The
Wolfsburg-based company slashed thousands of jobs in 2006 at its
flagship brand and extended the work week without paying staff
compensatory pay rises to raise competitiveness.
It has invested in new designs, the sort of spending that
Marchionne says is impossible for Fiat to carry out under
current adverse market conditions.
"VW and BMW stuck to R&D spending plans during the previous
economic crisis while Fiat and Peugeot froze investments and
pushed back model launches," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer,
director of CAR. "The Germans' success is no accident."
POLITICS AND CARBON
The struggle of carmakers has become a political issue, not
least for new French President Francois Hollande, who campaigned
on promises to keep plants open, only to be confronted by
Peugeot's plans for job cuts.
German manufacturers accuse France of manipulating
environmental regulations to help French firms, potentially in
violation of European common market rules.
The French government raised incentives in July for smaller
vehicle categories where its Peugeot and Renault champions still
cling to market leadership despite double digit sales declines.
The so-called "bonus-malus" plan also includes higher taxes
on large autos dominated by German premium brands such as BMW
and Volkswagen's Audi and Porsche marques.
Penalties on new purchases of bigger cars - those with
emissions of 181g or more of carbon dioxide per km - will be
doubled, meaning that buyers of a BMW X5 SUV would incur a
4,600-euro tax while a Porsche Cayenne SUV would entail the
maximum penalty of 7,200 euros. The French cabinet is due to
approve the plans on Sept. 24.
Germany's main automakers' lobby VDA has urged the French
government to scrap the bonus-penalty scheme, claiming it may
violate EU rules by discriminating against premium producers.
"From the viewpoint of industrial policy, it's wrong to
believe that the domestic (car) industry can be aided by placing
a completely exaggerated additional burden on high-end
segments," said VDA president Matthias Wissmann.
German luxury producers are also at loggerheads with French
and Italian manufacturers of lighter vehicles over how to meet
EU targets to lower the average CO2 emissions across the
European car fleet to an average of 130g per km by 2015 and 95g
by 2020 from 135.7g last year.
The dispute centres on the formula used by the EU Commission
to assign long-term CO2-cutting targets to individual carmakers.
Germany's VDA says the agreed "burden sharing" formula
taking into account the weight of cars demands unduly large cuts
in emissions from premium-auto makers. EU sources have said that
Germany, where CO2 emissions of new cars fell to an average
142.4g in April 2012 from 175.2g in 2006, is lobbying for makers
of smaller cars to make greater contributions.
The top three luxury producers are now churning out more
fuel-efficient compact cars as they seek to avoid fines for each
excess gram. That only adds to the competition faced by their
cash-strapped French and Italian rivals.