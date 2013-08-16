* European (EU27+EFTA) market up 4.8 pct y/y at 1.02 mln
cars
* European market drops 5.2 pct to 7.46 mln cars in Jan-July
* German carmakers confident demand will stabilise in H2
* VW global growth slowest in four months
FRANKFURT, Aug 16 Europe's ailing car market
grew in annual terms for only the second time this year in July,
supporting hopes of a much-needed stabilisation for battered
producers in the second half of 2013.
Registrations of new cars in Europe rose 4.8 percent
compared to the same month a year ago to 1.02 million vehicles,
according to data published on Friday by the German auto
industry association VDA.
Second quarter corporate results have also surprised by
suggesting some mass-market producer are closer to breaking even
in Europe than previously thought. But it is all happening at a
very low base - sales are around the lowest in 20 years and
overall are set to fall for the fourth year running.
"The positive July result ... is a good start for the
stabilisation we expect in the second half," VDA President
Matthias Wissmann said in a statement.
"The emerging economic recovery in western Europe appears to
be reflected in the development of car demand," he said.
He saw hope in double-digit gains in austerity-hit Spain,
Portugal and Greece, where sales have roughly halved from peaks
before the 2008 financial crisis.
An extra working day in Germany, the region's economic
engine of growth, helped lift domestic sales slightly in July
over the previous year's month, but Frankfurt-based market
researcher Dataforce calculates that volumes there still shrank
2.3 percent when adjusted for this calendar effect.
Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen reported sales in its
home market dropped 4.1 percent, diluting gains in China and the
United States to reduce its global growth to the slowest in four
months.
"Conditions in some markets were at times extremely
challenging," VW sales chief Christian Klingler said. "The
economic climate remains difficult."
Overall VW group sales rose 3.2 percent to 757,700 cars,
sport-utility vehicles and light vans. Its seven-month European
sales, including luxury brand Audi and sports-car maker Porsche,
fell 3.1 percent to 2.16 million autos.
VW withstood most of last year's slump in Europe, the
destination of 40 percent of its global deliveries, thanks to
growth overseas and a wide range of models from small
fuel-efficient vehicles like the Up! city car to ultra-luxury
saloons including Bentley's Continental.
By contrast, automakers dependent on European markets such
as PSA Peugeot Citroen have been suffering for months
from the region's economic crisis, seeking to close factories
and lay off staff to counter heavy losses.
Registrations in the first seven months of the year fell 5.2
percent to 7.46 million vehicles, but demand is expected to
cease dropping materially as sales rates have started to recover
and year-on-year comparisons become easier given the second half
of 2012 was weak.
A senior Ford executive told Reuters earlier this week
that a manufacturers' price war would not let up until sales
increase significantly.