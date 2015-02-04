UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Feb 4 European car sales are likely to increase by 2.1 percent this year, with strongest expansion in southern countries, the European Automobile Manufacturers Assocation (ACEA) said on Wednesday.
The research was conducted by IHS Automotive. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.