WARSAW Feb 3 New car registrations in Poland in
January rose by 17.2 percent year on year to 41,935, their
highest January level in 16 years, data published by the Samar
research institute showed on Friday.
New registrations fell 15.4 percent month on month, Samar
said. They have grown in annual terms for 22 consecutive months,
mostly led by corporate purchases, he said.
"Currently, corporate buyers are the driving force of
registrations. They bought 27 percent more passenger cars in
January than a year ago," Samar said in a statement.
Top-selling car models were the Skoda Fabia and Skoda
Octavia, produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of
Volkswagen, followed by the Opel Astra, produced by
Germany's Adam Opel AG, part of General Motors.
