WARSAW, July 6 New car registrations in Poland rose 6.73 percent year-on-year in June, marking a 27th consecutive month of growth, data from the Samar research institute showed on Thursday.

New registrations totalled 47,128, up 6.02 percent from May, the privately run institute said.

The top-selling car models in Poland this year are the Skoda Fabia and Skoda Octavia, produced by the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by the Opel Astra, produced by Germany's Opel AG, and the Volkswagen Golf. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Mark Heinrich)