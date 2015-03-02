March 2 Austria will consider letting the "bad bank" carved out of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria go bust as it looks at ways of extracting itself from its worst post-war financial scandal.

Austria's financial watchdog took control of bad bank Heta Asset Resolution on Sunday and halted payments on more than 11 billion euros ($12 billion) worth of debt, after the state refused to plug a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion euros revealed in an external audit.

Following is a summary of bad banks set up by other European countries to clean up bad loans since the financial crisis.

BELGIUM

Belgium had two major banking failures, Fortis and Dexia.

With the former, toxic assets were purchased for 11.7 billion euros by a separate vehicle Royal Park Investments (RPI), owned by Fortis, the Belgian state and BNP Paribas. Credit Suisse and Lone Star Funds bought RPI's assets for 6.7 billion euros in 2013. RPI is active now only in U.S. legal disputes.

Dexia, once the world's largest municipal lender, came unstuck as its long-term lending was funded with short-term money, which dried up in the financial crisis. It has required three bailouts, culminating in 5.5 billion euros being pumped in by Belgium and France in 2013. Dexia no longer has any banking activities, but is a portfolio of loans and bonds which it is trying to wind down.

IRELAND

Ireland created the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) in 2009 to buy up commercial property loans from banks in order to free up balance sheets after a debt-fuelled property binge the previous decade.

In reality, the loans were in such poor shape NAMA acquired them at a large discount - 32 billion euros for loans with a nominal value of 74 billion euros - forcing banks to take large writedowns and accelerating Ireland's need for a bailout.

Once seen as a major liability for Dublin's finances, NAMA has taken advantage of a surge in demand for Irish real estate, repaying over half its 30 billion euros of senior debt by the end of 2014, two years ahead of schedule.

It expects to make a 500-million-euro profit when its winds down its operation. It was set up with a 7-10 year lifespan.

PORTUGAL

The splitting of Banco Espirito Santo when rescued in 2014 included putting the toxic debts from the bankrupt founding family into a "bad bank" and the healthy operations into a new entity called Novo Banco.

Portuguese authorities are in the process of winding down the bad bank. However, a number of assets in it are disputed. Goldman Sachs has said it will go to court over a loan of $835 million made by it and some of its clients to BES in July - just before the rescue - which it argues should have been transferred to Novo Banco and not the bad bank. A number of investors also lodged legal challenges.

SPAIN

Sareb was set up as a condition of Spain's 41.3 billion-euro banking bailout in 2012, and launched in early 2013.

It took on the assets of state-rescued banks such as Bankia. The banks got bonds as payment for their assets, so Sareb is highly leveraged. That keeps it under pressure to make revenues and pay off debt.

Sareb was successful in swiftly removing toxic property loans and assets from banks' balance sheets after a real estate crash. It was up and running quickly and was selling off portfolios of syndicated loans and buildings in its first year.

It also had teething problems, taking longer than expected to sift through thousands of records for properties and loan collateral, after being dumped with almost 200,000 assets, worth around 50 billion euros.

It has also been hit by provisioning demands by the Bank of Spain, and an ongoing revaluation of assets that could eat into earnings. That in turn has raised some concerns that it could need more capital, though Sareb argues that unlike a bank, its assets are shrinking over time and it doesn't need to hold capital above a certain threshold.

Sareb has forecast it would end 2014 with about 5 billion euros in revenues from sales. It has not yet said whether it would make a profit and is awaiting guidance on provisioning charges.

Sareb has a 15-year lifespan. It aims for a 13-14 percent annual return on equity, though that could be lowered.

SWEDEN

During Sweden's commercial property-fuelled bank crisis in the 1990s the state nationalised and later sold banks which risked going under. It is usually considered a successful rescue operation and Nobel laureate Paul Krugman among others proposed similar treatment of American banks during the financial crisis.

Sweden paid out 65 billion Swedish crowns ($7.8 billion) to aid failing banks Nordbanken and Gota Bank and wiped out most of shareholders' stakes. The state merged them into Nordea and took a 77 percent stake. Sweden sold its last remaining shares in 2013.

Sweden also set up two bad banks, Retriva and Securum, to take over non-performing loans. The assets, mostly real estate, were sold when markets improved and both made a positive return.

During the financial crisis in 2007-2008 Swedbank , one of the Baltic region's biggest lenders, entered into a state guarantee scheme as it struggled to secure funding on its own. The bank left the scheme in 2010. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Axel Bugge, Sarah White, Phil Blenkinsop, Carmel Crimmins, Mike Shields and Helene Durrand; Compiled by Alexander Smith; Editing by Pravin Char)