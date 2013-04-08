VIENNA, April 8 Austrian Finance Minister Maria
Fekter will fight "like a lion" to defend the country's banking
secrecy, she told a newspaper, promising to veto any steps that
endanger the centuries-old tradition.
Austria is staunchly opposed to automatically exchanging
information on depositors with fellow European Union members who
want to abolish banking secrecy as a way to crack down on
cross-border tax evasion.
It taxes interest income at source and sends the proceeds
back to the depositor's home country without revealing any
names, a system it defends as being more efficient than
exchanging personal information with foreign governments.
But that model looks increasingly unsustainable since the
rescue of Cyprus's banks.
It was Greece's sovereign debt crisis that pushed Cypriot
banks over the edge, but the failure also underscored the risks
of allowing offshore banking to become the principle business of
national lenders.
Luxembourg, the only other EU member that refuses to
automatically share data on banking clients with EU peers, is
ready to ease its secrecy rules and work more closely with
foreign tax authorities, Finance Minister Luc Frieden told a
German paper at the weekend.
Fekter took a much harder line in an interview with Austrian
paper Oesterreich printed on Monday.
"I am a hunter of tax cheats but also the protector of
honest savers. It is unjustified to open all the savings
accounts of those who have done nothing wrong. That is why I am
fighting like a lion for banking secrecy," she said.
She assumed Austria would keep its banking secrecy for a
long time, adding: "As minister I will not approve any agenda
item that jeopardises banking secrecy."
Most developed countries, including Austria, already share
some information on taxpayers and depositors on demand, but
since this requires the authorities in a jurisdiction to suspect
wrongdoing, it only has limited impact in uncovering unlawful
behaviour.
Automatic exchange of information allows tax authorities to
more easily spot tax evasion or illicit money flows.
Austria has already struck tax deals with neighbours
Switzerland and Liechtenstein that preserve tax secrecy and is
about to embark on tax talks with the United States, which is
campaigning to track down the offshore wealth of its citizens.
Should Vienna strike a deal with Washington along the lines
of one Switzerland signed this year - to make banks disclose
information about U.S. account holders - while withholding
similar information from its fellow EU members, it will be a red
flag for Brussels.
European tax commissioner Algirdas Semeta criticised Austrian
banking secrecy policies in January and said Vienna would break
the law if it adopted such selective disclosure.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Additional reporting by Tom
Bergin; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)