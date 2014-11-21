(Recasts with comments from BdB, Bafin heads)
FRANKFURT Nov 21 The ECB's negative rate policy
might damage the banking sector by squeezing profits, inciting
risk taking and forcing bankers and clients to face
diametrically opposing interests, bankers and regulators said on
Friday.
Euro zone banks have faced the prospect of customers' cash
deposits, usually a boon, turning into a burden since September,
when the European Central Bank began to charge banks 0.20
percent interest to park funds at the central bank.
The ECB says the move is needed to combat the risk of the
euro zone suffering Japan-like deflation and to force banks to
lend to small- and medium-sized businesses.
But Germany's top financial regulator warned that banks
could take on unnecessary risks as the burden of negative
interest rates pressures them to consider higher-yielding,
higher-risk investments.
"Excess liquidity could even threaten the banking system if
it is put to poor use," Elke Koenig, head of watchdog Bafin told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.
German banks got into trouble in past years through such
"credit substitution" operations, which saw some invest in
structured products that suffered in the financial crisis, she
said.
Speaking at the same conference, Deutsche Bank's
Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said profitability would
be hurt because banks found it difficult to pass charges on to
clients. "We will have to eat the bill for awhile and I don't
know how long banks can stand this," he said.
Germany's second-largest bank, Commerzbank AG,
said on Thursday it was set to pass some of the ECB's deposit
charges onto major clients by charging fees.
Krause said it would be to "psychologically" difficult for
clients to accept the idea of paying to deposit cash, forcing
banks to absorb the negative margin.
The longer negative rates hold, the harder it will get for
banks to foot the bill, he said.
The head of the German banking association BdB, Michael
Kemmer, said negative rates put banks and their big corporate
clients into diametrically opposed positions.
Some banks may even use "prohibitive pricing policies" to
dissuade big corporate clients from making large cash deposits
at the end of the year, Kemmer said.
German deposit insurance schemes calculate their fees on the
level of deposits recorded on Dec. 31, he said, meaning banks
had another reason not to want to be holding big cash funds.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Jonathan Gould and
Crispian Balmer)