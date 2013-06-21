ROME, June 21 European banking union is not
making progress and this is a serious problem, the Organisation
for Economic Cooperation and Development's chief economist said
on Friday.
"Banking union is not moving forward and this is very
serious and grave," the OECD's Pier Carlo Padoan said on the
sidelines of an event in Italy's capital Rome.
"Of course there has been progress on joint supervision, but
if this is not supported by a centralised crisis resolution
mechanism, the effectiveness of joint supervision is very
limited."
