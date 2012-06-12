BRIEF-Avanza Pension buys 5.09 pct stake in Network Capital Group
* Avanza Pension bought 5.09 percent stake in Network Capital Group
FRANKFURT, June 12 Deutsche Bank's co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said a banking union would not help steer Europe's lenders out of their current crisis.
"In principle, we are in favour (of a banking union), but that does not solve our current problems," Fitschen said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.
He also said European banking regulation needs to become more consistent across the region.
"I'm frightened if I imagine that we continue the way we have been," he said.
The leaders of the European Central Bank and the European Commission have urged swift agreement to help European Union banks, which have been lending heavily via the bond markets to over-stretched governments and are also nursing bad debts from the region's slide into recession. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
ACCRA, Feb 3 Ghana will miss 2016 targets on growth, fiscal deficit reduction and its primary balance but is committed to restoring fiscal discipline and eliminating overexpenditure, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday.
* Intercontinental Exchange -January average daily volume (adv) for futures was 5.6 million contracts, a decrease of 11% compared to January of 2016