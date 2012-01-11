* BDO sees common 2011 writedowns on Greek debt at banks

* No impairment seen on other euro zone countries' debt

* Going concern, liquidity also a focus in annual reports

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Jan 11 Banks will take a common approach in 2011 annual reports to writing down holdings of Greek debt to end a patchwork of provisions that confused investors, a top auditor said on Wednesday.

Martin van Roekel, chief executive of BDO, the world's fifth biggest auditing firm, said proper writedowns on Greek debt are also part of efforts to restore trust in audits which took a knock in the run-up to the financial crisis.

In the second half of 2011, writedowns by banks on their Greek debt holdings ranged from 21 percent -- to reflect an early version of voluntary private sector writedowns -- to 50 percent, reflecting market discounts.

The patchwork approach sparked concerns at the International Accounting Standards Board and the European Securities and Markets Authority that investors were being confused.

"I expect that given the discussion that have taken place with the profession and with the regulators, that there will be an aligned approach in the 2011 reports," van Roekel told Reuters.

Accounting industry officials say there is unlikely to be a single common "haircut" in annual reports but all writedowns or 2011 will be between 50 and 60 percent.

Many of the big banks in Europe have already written down their Greek holdings by about 50 percent. Talks on a bond swap between Greece and private creditors may be nearing a deal with a nominal 50 percent discount likely.

Van Roekel does not expect writedowns in 2011 annual reports on holdings of stressed debt from other euro zone countries like Portugal, Italy, Spain and Ireland.

"That is not expected to take place but will depend on how well those European countries will be able to deal with their present deficits," he said.

EU leaders have made it clear that so-called private sector involvement (PSI) - meaning Greek bondholders take a hit to help with Greece's second bailout - is a one-off.

Van Roekel said there was a need to consider carefully the right time to determine if any debt from other euro zone countries is impaired and must be written down in accounts.

"It's a decision you can't take very lightly given the possible consequences that might have," van Roekel said.

The Dutchman took up the reins at BDO late 2011, capping a career that began as a graduate trainee in 1975. The company has 48,800 staff in 135 countries with revenues of about $5.7 billion.

BANK LIQUIDITY

Accounting officials warned that the 2011 annual reports for banks must give a clear picture of risks lenders are exposed to.

"I would expect there to be a bit of a focus on 'going concern' and liquidity this reporting season, and would anticipate companies putting additional disclosures in their financial statements," a partner at a major auditor said.

Going concern is where the auditor agrees the company is able to stay in business, a step van Roekel said will need more careful consideration for corporates this time round as recession looms on the horizon, according to some economists.

A bank's liquidity position will be a key issue at a time when lenders have to roll over billions of euros of their debt which matures this year.

The European Central Bank's 489 billion euro, first ever 3-year liquidity injection into the sector has helped to ease tensions over funding deadlines.

"It is currently very difficult to discern from published accounts the approach taken by banks to liquidity management," UK accounting body ICAEW said in a paper summing up a debate on banks ahead of the 2011 reporting season.

The ICAEW paper said "there will be adverse market reaction to provisions considered to be insufficient" against euro zone exposures.

Continental European banks still carry around 200 billion euros of goodwill on their balance sheets and analysts believe that much of this is impaired while the sector's market capitalisation has slumped to about half its book value.

"This means that banks' accounting net worth may be overstated," the ICAEW paper said. (Editing by David Cowell)