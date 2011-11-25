(From the International Financing Review - www.ifre.com)
By Gareth Gore
LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - European banks are being forced
to abandon their efforts to sell off trillions of euros worth of
loans, mortgages and real estate after a series of talks with
potential investors broke down, leaving many already struggling
firms with piles of assets they can barely support.
Lenders have instead turned their attention to reducing the
burden of carrying such assets over months and years, with many
looking at popular pre-crisis "capital alchemy" arrangements to
minimise capital requirements and boost their ability to use the
assets to tap central banks for cash.
Deadlocked talks with potential buyers - a mix of private
equity firms, hedge funds, foreign banks and insurers - show
little sign of making breakthroughs, say bankers taking part in
those negotiations, with the stalemate threatening to block the
industry's ability to save itself from collapse through a mass
deleveraging.
"European banks have spent far too long saying everything is
fine, when it really isn't," said one banker at a US bank who
has been advising European clients on their options. "They are
slowly realising that they just won't be able to do what the
market is expecting. We are edging slowly closer to the depths
of the crisis."
Some of Europe's largest banks, including BNP Paribas and
Societe Generale, have in recent weeks pledged to sell assets.
Together, firms are expected to shrink their balance sheets by
as much as 5 trillion euros over the next three years -
equivalent to about 20 percent of the region's total annual
economic output - through a combination of sales, asset run-off
and recapitalisations.
DRACONIAN MEASURES
A funding squeeze has prompted the Draconian measures. Since
the summer, most banks have been unable to tap traditional
sources such as unsecured bond markets. As old debts come due -
some 1.7 trillion euros will roll over in the next three years
alone - banks need to find cash to avoid bankruptcy.
"Banks are feeling pain on both sides of the balance sheet,"
said Alberto Gallo, head of European credit strategy at RBS. "On
the one side you have a funding squeeze with banks unable to
raise cash in the capital markets. At the same time, many of the
assets they hold are deteriorating in quality."
"Banks need to reduce their balance sheets as much as 5trn
in assets over the next three years or so," he added. "The
problem is that there just aren't enough buyers. Most banks will
be forced to hold on to much of this stuff to maturity, which
will affect their ability to lend and impact on the real
economy."
People involved in asset sale talks say price is the major
sticking point. Lenders want only to sell higher-quality assets
near to par value so as to avoid huge write-downs, which would
erode capital further. By contrast, potential buyers want
high-yielding investments and are offering only knock-down
prices.
"There is a huge amount of liquidity among investors right
now, but they only want to buy at distressed prices," said
Stefano Marsaglia, a chairman within the financial institutions
group at Barclays Capital. "Lots of discussions are taking place
but there is a gulf in terms of pricing."
The homogeneity of assets on offer is also complicating the
negotiations - a number of Dutch lenders, for example, all want
to sell very similar mortgage-backed securities. Several bankers
advising such clients were unanimous in saying that the deals
will struggle to happen.
VAST OVERHANG
There is also a vast overhang of unsold assets from the
initial part of the crisis. Many banks such as Commerzbank, RBS,
WestLB and even the Irish government set up legacy units - or
bad banks - that were charged with winding down and selling
those assets. That process is still ongoing.
"Selling assets is a positive to announce, but it's going to
be very challenging for all the banks that have announced asset
sales to get them done," said Marc Tempelman, head of EMEA
financial institutions capital markets and financing at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch. "Everyone is selling similar assets."
He added: "Many banks in Europe have been looking to sell
assets for the past couple of years. If those disposals haven't
been closed in better markets, what makes anyone think they can
do it now in larger amounts and much more volatile markets?"
LOOKING FOR ALTERNATIVES
Without the cash that would have been generated through
outright asset sales, struggling European banks are now looking
at alternative levers. The problem is that traditional options
such as issuing equity, increasing deposits or consolidation
just aren't feasible.
That has prompted banks to turn to more creative solutions,
with some now looking at what one banker termed as pre-crisis
"capital alchemy" arrangements to reduce capital needs. Such
methods can also in some cases make assets which banks hold to
maturity eligible for ECB repo operations.
Securitisation is at the heart of such arrangements. Assets
with low ratings are pooled together into diversified portfolios
in order to attain a higher rating. The resulting asset requires
less cash and as a result of the higher rating can be more
readily pledged to the ECB or to other banks to borrow against.
Bankers point to an increased number of retained
securitisations in recent months as an indication that banks are
using the process to ease the burden of holding such assets
through to maturity. Spanish banks in particular have
securitised billions of euros worth of corporate loans since
early October.
"It's not just about selling," said Marsaglia. "Banks are
also looking at ways of re-evaluating the risk weightings of
some assets by pooling them together and in some cases people
are securitising those pools to get better ratings. There is a
lot of work going on around that right now."
Still, the practice is not a panacea to banks' asset and
liability problems. Although it can open the door to using ECB
repo facilities by making collateral meet strict eligibility
criteria, assets pledged are still subject to a haircut, meaning
banks cannot borrow enough to fund the asset in question.
Use of the facility is surging, nevertheless. ECB lending to
banks spiralled this week, with 178 lenders requesting 247
billion euros in one-week loans, the highest in two years.
Bankers warn that if banks are unable to sell assets, the ECB
will have to play a much bigger role in funding banks.
"Natural deleveraging through not renewing loans is one of
the few options remaining to banks to shrink their balance
sheets, but the timetable for implementing this kind of strategy
can be very protracted," said Ryan O'Grady, head of fixed income
syndicate for EMEA at JP Morgan.
(This article will appear in the November 26 issue of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication.
For related content, see www.ifre.com)