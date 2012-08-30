By Georgina Prodhan
ALPBACH, Austria Aug 30 The European Central
Bank should take charge of all euro zone banks, not just those
considered lynchpins of the wider banking system, Austria's
financial regulator said on Thursday.
Helmut Ettl, executive director of Austria's Financial Market
Authority, said the ECB needed such a broad remit because in
Spain, for example, the country's banking crisis had been
triggered by small local savings banks.
"To make the distinction that the ECB should only oversee
the system-relevant banks is conceptually already a very
problematic distinction," he told journalists at a conference in
the Alpine resort of Alpbach.
"If you just look at the Spanish case there was no single
issue of a system-relevant institution but the quantity of
Spanish savings banks drove to (created) a systemic problem."
European Union leaders agreed in June to set up a single
banking supervisor for Europe centred around the ECB, a plan
they hope will help break the "vicious" link between the euro
zone's debt crisis and struggling banks.
Ettl said it was vital that the creation of such an
institution be linked to a European resolution regime, which
could include the ability to shut down a troubled bank.
"It would be dangerous here to pursue only one part and to
leave behind others," he said. "We need a strong European
institution with appropriate powers of intervention."
The central bank would then have the power to intervene
directly in any bank if needed while being able to delegate some
day-to-day supervisory tasks to national regulators.
The European Commission will present a detailed proposal on
Sept. 12 for a single banking supervisor for Europe.
Details have yet to be agreed about how the ECB will work
with local regulators in individual countries and with the
existing European Banking Authority, the pan-EU watchdog.
Some policymakers say that as the ECB is expected to have
powers to inject funds from the bloc's bailout funds directly
into banks, it should also be able to shut down banks that
cannot be saved.
Other policymakers, however, argue that bank resolution
powers should be given to a new, standalone authority to avoid
potential conflicts of interest at the ECB.
Ettl said there must be clear separation at the ECB between
its monetary-policy and supervisory functions, and also said the
new body should be open for EU countries outside the euro zone
to join.
EU officials want a banking union in place during 2013 but
Ettl said not everything could be up and running by then and
urged careful implementation.
"We consider a quick and dirty solution to be dangerous."