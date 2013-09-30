(Repeats item filed earlier, no changes) Sept 29 Here are details of the amount of financial aid provided by Europe to its financial system, compiled from the most recent available figures. Approved amounts* of aid to financial institutions by instrument type from 1 October 2008 - 1 October 2012 Recapitalisation Guarantees Asset relief Liquidity Total interventions measures 777.30 3646.64 445.75 216.27 5085.95 Used amounts of aid to financial institutions by instrument type from 1 October 2008 - 31 December 2011 Recapitalisation Guarantees Asset relief Liquidity Total interventions measures 322.18 1084.83 119.88 89.06 1615.96 Approved amounts of aid to financial institutions per member State, 1 October 2008 - 1 October 2012 EUR billions Belgium 358.62 Bulgaria 0.00 Czech Republic 0.00 Denmark 612.63 Germany 646.06 Estonia 0.00 Ireland 571.34 Greece 128.75 Spain 575.25 France 371.15 Italy 130.00 Cyprus 4.80 Latvia 9.27 Lithuania 1.45 Luxembourg 8.97 Hungary 10.33 Malta 0.00 Netherlands 313.33 Austria 94.24 Poland 67.78 Portugal 76.98 Romania 0.00 Slovenia 12.63 Slovakia 3.46 Finland 54.00 Sweden 161.56 United Kingdom 873.34 Source: European Commission State aid Scoreboard 2012 here * Amounts in billions of euros (Reporting By Laura Noonan)