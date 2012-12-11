ROME Dec 11 The introduction of tougher banking standards in Europe is set to be delayed by up to a year, Bank of Italy Director General Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Tuesday.

"We are going towards a postponement of Basel III to the end of 2013, January 2014 at the latest," Saccomanni told a meeting of business leaders. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Silvia Aloisi)