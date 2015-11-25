MADRID Nov 25 The European Banking Authority on
Wednesday changed some of the capital ratio numbers published in
a health check of Europe's banks earlier this week, lifting the
EU-average capital ratio as measured under the strictest
"fully-loaded" criteria.
Across the EU, the average core equity ratio of capital to
risk-weighted assets - when measured under the "fully-loaded"
criteria, which takes into account the application of all new
capital requirement rules - was 12 percent, instead of the 11.8
percent published on Tuesday.
The EBA also lifted the average "fully-loaded" capital
ratios attributed to banks in Austria, Italy, Portugal, Spain,
Hungary and Slovenia.
The EBA said on its website that this particular ratio had
been published for information only, and that it had been
alerted to an error in the numbers it had published for some
banks.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)