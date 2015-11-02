FRANKFURT Nov 2 European banks' minimum
requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) is
likely to be set at above 8 percent, Elke Koenig, the chair of
the Single Resolution Board, Europe's newest bank regulatory
agency, said on Monday.
"Probably MREL for the banks under our remit will most
likely be no less than 8 percent of total assets," Koenig told a
conference. "It is very unlikely that a lower MREL requirement
will be set for any of the important banks in the union."
The Single Resolution Board will decide from January how big
a buffer of "bail-inable" instruments, known as MREL, banks on
its watch must hold on top of their core capital buffers to tap
in a crisis.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)