* Announcement on capital hole delayed as EBA probe continues

* Bond market turmoil casts shadow over exercise

* Bond chaos means capital hole bigger - source

By Alexander Hübner and John O'Donnell

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Nov 16 Europe's top banking watchdog is pressing for more details about the amount and type of country debt banks own, sources close to the process said on Wednesday, as it tries to assess banks' chances of coping with the turmoil on international bond markets.

The survey by the European Banking Authority (EBA) of 70 important European banks, designed to check their stock of government bonds as of late September, is intended to provide the numbers officials will use to determine how much extra capital the banks need.

The announcement of that capital hole had been expected this week but the process of gathering information about banks from their national regulators is dragging, with one supervisory source saying the EBA had now asked for additional information.

"If there are changes in the submissions, then this is reflected in the final figures," said a source close to the matter, adding that an announcement about the banks' capital shortfalls, expected to total about 100 billion euros ($135 billion), was "now likely to be more towards the end of the month".

The uncertainty about the process and confusion about what kind of capital banks can use to bolster their balance sheets have dogged a process that had been intended to win back confidence in Europe's banks and make it easier for them to borrow.

But as with many other EU efforts to combat the sovereign debt crisis, it has been eclipsed by a dramatic downward spiral on markets, which threatens far higher losses for banks that would eat away at their often thin capital base.

On Wednesday, the European Central Bank stepped in to stem an accelerating sell-off of euro zone government bonds, traders said, after the United States called for more decisive action to halt a spreading sovereign debt crisis.

"If you use the same criteria that the EBA did ... then the capital needs have increased significantly, because both Spanish and Italian bond prices have fallen," said one source. ($1 = 0.7395 euros) (Editing by Rex Merrifield and David Holmes)