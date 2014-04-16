LONDON, April 16 Europe's 30 largest listed banks reduced their total assets by almost 2 trillion euros ($2.76 trillion) last year. The reduction at each bank is shown below: TOTAL ASSETS EUR mln EUR mln 2013 2012 Change Banco Popular Espanol 147,851 157,618 -6.20% Bankia 251,472 282,310 -10.92% Barclays* 1,545,535 1,752,900 -11.83% BBVA 599,482 637,785 -6.01% Bank of Ireland 132,137 147,964 -10.70% BNP Paribas 1,800,139 1,907,200 -5.61% CaixaBank 340,190 348,174 -2.29% Commerzbank 550,000 636,000 -13.52% Credit Agricole 1,536,873 1,617,429 -4.98% Credit Suisse* 709,081 751,075 -5.59% Danske Bank* 432,703 467,282 -7.40% Deutsche Bank 1,649,000 2,022,000 -18.45% DNB* 305,922 297,062 +2.98% Erste Bank 199,876 213,824 -6.52% Handelsbanken* 287,787 275,551 +4.44% HSBC* 1,989,068 2,004,868 -0.79% ING 787,644 824,247 -4.44% Intesa Sanpaolo 393,158 438,299 -10.30% KBC 241,306 256,928 -6.08% Lloyds Banking Group* 997,562 1,100,263 -9.33% Natixis 510,100 528,400 -3.46% Nordea 630,434 668,992 -5.76% Royal Bank of Scotland* 1,210,593 1,545,568 -21.67% Santander 1,115,637 1,192,181 -6.42% SEB* 287,212 283,585 +1.28% Societe Generale 1,235,262 1,250,889 -1.25% Standard Chartered* 502,144 469,999 6.84% Swedbank* 210,482 213,487 -1.41% UBS* 820,617 1,023,718 -19.84% UniCredit 845,838 926,838 -8.74% TOTAL 22,265,104 24,242,435 -8.16% * These banks do not report in the euro. Their asset values for this table were converted at the average exchange rate of their currency for 2012 and 2013, but currency fluctuations mean individual banks' reductions will not exactly match the reduction as measured in their reporting currency. ($1 = 0.7234 euros) (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Will Waterman)