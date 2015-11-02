(Recasts, adds detail)
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT Nov 2 The euro zone's bank resolution
authority will align its capital buffer demands with those being
set separately for the world's largest banks, aiming to avoid
duplication, its chairwoman said on Monday.
The euro zone's top lenders, such as France's BNP Paribas
and Germany's Deutsche Bank, face two sets
of capital buffer requirements: one set by the Single Resolution
Board (SRB) for all large lenders in the currency bloc, and
another laid out by the Swiss-based Financial Stability Board
(FSB) for the world's largest banks.
While different from a legal point of view, both the SRB's
minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities
(MREL), and the FSB's total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC), are
designed to absorb losses if a bank runs into trouble, thereby
shielding tax payers from costly bailouts.
SRB chief Elke Koenig said the SRB would design MREL to be
compatible with TLAC, meaning banks do not have to meet two
different standards.
"Our job as the SRB will be to align the TLAC requirement
and MREL," Koenig told a conference in Frankfurt. "It is crucial
that MREL and TLAC will be applied in a compatible way and we
will play a role there."
The SRB will decide from January how big a buffer of
"bail-inable" instruments banks on its watch must hold on top of
their core capital buffers to tap in a crisis.
Koenig added that, while MREL will almost certainly be at
least 8 percent for all banks the SRB is monitoring, it may be
higher for the bigger and more interconnected institutions.
"We will have to look at individual banks and banks that are
very complex ... will probably have to see even higher
requirements," Koenig said.
The buffers will be set next year, when a European directive
on banking resolution comes into full force.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by David Holmes)