BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems and Elekta settle patent litigation
* Varian Medical Systems - reached confidential settlement agreement with Elekta for patent litigation involving technology used for radiation oncology
BERLIN Nov 23 The European Commission is setting false incentives with its plans for banks to pay more to fund a deposit guarantee and instead proposals on reducing risks in the banking sector are needed, German government sources said on Monday.
The EU executive wants to set up a European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS) to increase guarantees for depositors in case of a banking crisis. The Commission is due to table proposals on Nov. 24 for an EU guarantee fund financed by banks.
"The European Commission's proposals are aiming at complete mutualisation of risks in the banking sector," a government official in Berlin said on condition of anonymity.
JOHANNESBURG, April 3 Senior members of the ruling African National Congress met on Monday to discuss the political fallout from South African President Jacob Zuma's controversial sacking of his finance minister and markets showed their displeasure at the move.