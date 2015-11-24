BERLIN Nov 24 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday criticized European Commission plans for a bank deposit guarantee scheme, saying measures to shield the banking sector from crises were needed first.

"Before we talk about European deposit guarantees, we should first of all make the European banking sector crisis-proof," Schaeuble told the Bild newspaper in an interview to be published in its Wednesday edition.

He added that mutualisation of risks was futile and would benefit "only those who have made no effort," echoing a long-standing fear in Germany that money in its guarantee scheme would be used to rescue savers in other EU countries. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)