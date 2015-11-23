(Recasts with government official, background)
BERLIN Nov 23 Germany took aim at the European
Commission's plans for a deposit guarantee scheme on Monday,
saying the proposals were aimed at the mutualisation of banking
sector risks and would set false incentives.
The EU executive wants to set up a European Deposit
Insurance Scheme (EDIS) to increase guarantees for depositors in
case of a banking crisis. The Commission is due to table
proposals on Nov. 24 for an EU guarantee fund financed by banks.
The plan has long been opposed by Germany, which sees risks
that money in its guarantee scheme would be used to rescue
savers in other EU countries.
"The European Commission's proposals are aiming at complete
mutualisation of risks in the banking sector," a government
official in Berlin said on condition of anonymity.
EU states are obliged to protect bank deposits up to 100,000
euros ($106,290.00) but with several credit institutions
underperforming and too exposed to national sovereign bonds,
there are concerns some national funds may not be sufficient.
EU officials have said the overall costs to banks will not
rise because the new EU scheme will use funds that credit
institutions are obliged to set aside for the existing national
deposit guarantee funds.
The enhanced protection comes from the shared resources
available, in addition to national funds, in the event of a
banking crisis in a given country, thus bolstering confidence.
Earlier on Monday, German Finance Ministry spokesman Martin
Jaeger said Berlin wants risks in the sector to be reduced
rather than mutualised.
"It is not a secret, that on the basis of the discussions
thus far, we have some questions that are unanswered. These
start with the legal basis ... we have a few big question marks
there," Jaeger told a regular government news conference.
"The point must be that we minimise risks in the banking
sector, and not that we share out and mutualise risks," he
added.
