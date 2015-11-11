BRUSSELS Nov 11 European banks will not have to pay more to protect depositors under a new EU guarantee scheme to be proposed in November, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The EU executive wants to set up a European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS) to increase guarantees for depositors in case of a banking crisis.

EU states are already obliged to protect bank deposits up to 100,000 euros ($110,000) but with several credit institutions underperforming and too exposed to national sovereign bonds, there are concerns some national funds may not be sufficient.

The Commission will table proposals on Nov. 24 for an EU guarantee fund financed by banks "in a way that will not increase the burden on the banking system," Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a Brussels news conference.

The overall costs to banks will not rise because the new EU scheme will use funds that credit institutions are already obliged to set aside for the existing national deposit guarantee funds, EU officials said.

The enhanced protection comes from the shared resources available, in addition to national funds, in the event of a banking crisis in a given country, thus bolstering confidence.

The plan has long been opposed by Germany which sees risks that money in its guarantee scheme would be used to rescue savers in other EU countries.

Although EU rules foresee a target of minimum liquidity of 0.8 percent of covered deposits for national funds, Germany and some other countries already have higher capitalisations in their domestic schemes.

To allay concerns, the EU executive said countries would be able to receive EDIS support only once their national schemes had been exhausted and if EU rules were fully enforced.

If national funds were not properly financed, countries will not have access to the European guarantee, the Commission underlined.

New EU rules on banking resolution, to be applied from January, also oblige bank shareholders, bondholders and large depositors to pay the cost of a bank failure.

The size of EDIS and details of the transitional period it requires to reach full capitalisation will be released on Nov. 24. In the longer term, the European guarantee will replace national funds, intervening directly when a bank deposit crisis is unfolding, the Commission said.

A similar mechanism is being set up for a common European bank resolution fund which, initially, will be complemented by national schemes, backed up by public money, before the European fund is fully operational.

If enforced, EDIS must treat different currencies equally, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday, raising concerns on the variable amount of protection for holdings in sterling against the ceiling of 100,000 euros foreseen by existing rules. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Jon Boyle)