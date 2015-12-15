BRUSSELS Dec 15 A plan to set up a euro zone insurance for bank deposits is the key priority of the European Union to boost the bloc's economy, top EU officials said on Tuesday, pushing for a deal that has been fiercely opposed by Germany.

A European-level guarantee for savers is seen by many as a necessary complement to existing national bank guarantee schemes, which in some countries may not be able to protect deposits up to 100,000 euros ($110,170) as EU rules require.

"I'm convinced that setting up and finishing the banking union will be more important for economic recovery than any other projects at the moment," the head of the euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsslebloem, told EU lawmakers in a hearing at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The banking union is a three-leg EU project devised after the 2009-2012 euro zone debt and banking crisis. A common bank supervisor and a bank resolution fund have already been established but the third pillar of the project, the European deposit guarantee scheme, has been stalling mostly because of opposition from Germany.

"What could be more urgent than protecting the savings of our citizens and reinforcing their trust in the banking system?" the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker told lawmakers at the same hearing, reiterating his appeal to reach a quick deal on this issue.

Leaders of the 28 EU nations will discuss how to make progress on the banking union in their regular year-end summit meeting in Brussels later this week.

"Work should rapidly advance as regards completing the banking union to enhance financial stability in the euro area," the draft conclusions of the leaders' summit say, backing a "gradual introduction" of the EU deposit insurance scheme.

Germany, the EU's biggest economy, opposes the plan because it fears that money set aside by its banks may be disproportionately used to rescue depositors in other euro zone countries.

In November the European Commission, the EU executive arm, proposed to set up a European deposit guarantee fund that would be fully in charge of protecting euro zone depositors by 2024, gradually replacing national funds from 2017.

