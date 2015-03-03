(Adds comments from Enria testimony)
MILAN, March 3 The European Banking Authority
(EBA) will not this year run stress tests to gauge whether
European banks have sufficient core capital to withstand shocks
to the system, it said on Tuesday.
"Instead of a stress test, in 2015 EBA will be running a
transparency exercise in line with the one conducted in 2013,"
it said in a statement on its website.
The industry watchdog said the exercise would provide
detailed data on the balance sheets and portfolios of European
lenders.
The decision not to proceed with another stress test this
year reflected progress made by European Union banks in
strengthening their capital positions after an asset quality
review and EU-wide stress test, the EBA added.
Last year, Europe's main banks had their balance sheets
scrutinised to make sure they were valuing assets properly and
not trying to avoid making provisions for loans souring because
of the protracted economic crisis.
In an interview on Tuesday in Italian newspaper La
Repubblica, EBA head Andrea Enria said he was satisfied with the
previous stress test but in the next round of tests would like
to include the effects of bankers' bad conduct.
"Selling the wrong products to clients, infringing money
laundering rules, helping tax evasion, manipulating interest
rates and the sanction risks ensuing from such behaviour," were
examples of what he had in mind, he said.
EBA will publish a discussion paper to help improve the
reliability of risk-weighted data in banks' internal models
before the 2016 tests, he said.
Big banks use their own computer models to assign a level of
risk to each asset on their books, which in turn determines how
much capital they should hold to safeguard against loans or
other assets turning sour.
The EBA said on Monday the first EU-wide benchmarking
exercise under its new rules on transparency will be run based
on banking data for the fourth quarter of this year.
Enria told a parliamentary hearing in Rome on Tuesday that
an EBA proposal to apply lower capital charges on high quality,
simple asset-backed securities would be ready in June.
The proposal is part of a push by the European Union to
revive the market for securitised debt, he said.
