VIENNA, Sept 30 Some European banks will fail the stress tests that are supposed to gauge whether they can withstand financial shocks, the head of the agency overseeing the exercise told reporters on Tuesday.

The tests are intended to show whether Europe's largest banks need to raise more capital, both to cover losses they have already incurred and to buffer them from future crises. The results are due next month.

"There will be banks (that) fail, but the point is not really how many banks fail. The point is to understand how much adjustment has been made, how much this process has really changed the system," European Banking Authority head Andrea Enria said on the sidelines of a regulatory conference in Vienna. He did not give any more details.

Enria said it was important to see how banks had raised capital, strengthened their balance sheets and set aside money for bad loans as part of the European Central Bank-led health checks of banks that is accompanying the stress test.

The tests are designed to banish fears about the health of Europe's banks, whose valuation has lagged behind their US peers since the region's debt crisis.

The results must be published before the European Central Bank becomes the euro zone's banking supervisor on Nov. 4.

Banks will be given their results about 48 hours before publication, to enable them to review the figures and prepare any response. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely, Larry King)