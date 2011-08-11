BRIEF-Axis Bank says report on merger with Kotak is "baseless speculation"
* Axis Bank Ltd says clarifies on news item about possible merger with Kotak
Aug 12 Financial regulators in four European countries are banning short-selling in a group of banks and financial institutions in a bid to stem financial market turmoil.
Here are the financial institutions currently known to beaffected by the ban.
BELGIUM
KBC (KBC.BR)
KBC Ancora (KBCA.BR)
Dexia SA (DEXI.BR)
Ageas (AGES.BR)
FRANCE
BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA)
Societe Generale (SOGN.PA)
Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA)
Natixis (CNAT.PA)
AXA (AXAF.PA)
April Group (APRL.PA)
CIC (CC.PA)
CNP Assurances (CNPP.PA)
Euler Hermes (ELER.PA)
Paris Re [PRFPF.UL]
Scor (SCOR.PA)
ITALY
list of institutions not immediately available
SPAIN
Santander (SAN.MC)
BBVA (BBVA.MC)
Sabadell (SABE.MC)
Bankinter (BKT.MC)
Banco Popular (POP.MC)
Banca Civica BCIV.MC
Banco de Valencia BVA.MC
Banesto BTO.MC
Banco Pastor PAS.MC
Bankia (BKIA.MC)
Caixabank (CABK.MC)
CAM CAMH.MC
Grupo Catalana de Occidente (GCO.MC)
Mapfre (MAP.MC)
BME (BME.MC)
Renta 4 (RTA4.MC)
* Says NIM on domestic operations has improved from 2.23 % in Q3 of fy 2016 to 2.65 % in Q3 of FY 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2kKRODQ Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Bank Of India managing director and chief executive officer Melwyn Rego tells Reuters: