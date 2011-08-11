Aug 12 Financial regulators in four European countries are banning short-selling in a group of banks and financial institutions in a bid to stem financial market turmoil.

Here are the financial institutions currently known to beaffected by the ban.

BELGIUM

KBC (KBC.BR)

KBC Ancora (KBCA.BR)

Dexia SA (DEXI.BR)

Ageas (AGES.BR)

FRANCE

BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA)

Societe Generale (SOGN.PA)

Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA)

Natixis (CNAT.PA)

AXA (AXAF.PA)

April Group (APRL.PA)

CIC (CC.PA)

CNP Assurances (CNPP.PA)

Euler Hermes (ELER.PA)

Paris Re [PRFPF.UL]

Scor (SCOR.PA)

ITALY

list of institutions not immediately available

SPAIN

Santander (SAN.MC)

BBVA (BBVA.MC)

Sabadell (SABE.MC)

Bankinter (BKT.MC)

Banco Popular (POP.MC)

Banca Civica BCIV.MC

Banco de Valencia BVA.MC

Banesto BTO.MC

Banco Pastor PAS.MC

Bankia (BKIA.MC)

Caixabank (CABK.MC)

CAM CAMH.MC

Grupo Catalana de Occidente (GCO.MC)

Mapfre (MAP.MC)

BME (BME.MC)

Renta 4 (RTA4.MC)

(Reporting by Janet Guttsman. Editing by Martin Howell)