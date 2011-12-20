(Adds further details, background)
* Cuts UniCredit's long-term IDR to "A-" from "A"
* Intesa Sanpaolo, Monte Paschi among 7 Italy banks on watch
negative
* Puts 8 Spain, 4 French banks on watch negative
MILAN, Dec 20 Fitch Ratings downgraded on
Tuesday its rating on Italy's biggest bank UniCredit SpA
and threatened rating cuts on seven other Italian
banks and several Spanish and French banks following recent
changes in its outlook on euro zone sovereign ratings.
"The downgrade reflects the material market and fundamental
challenges facing many banks globally, particularly in Europe,"
Fitch said in its statement on UniCredit.
UniCredit's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) has been
cut to 'A-', from 'A', and the short-term IDR to 'F2', from
'F1', with the ratings kept on 'watch negative', the agency said
in a statement.
The seven Italian banks put on 'watch negative' by Fitch
include its largest retail lender Intesa Sanpaolo, the
country's third-biggest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
and UBI Banca.
Intesa currently has a long-term 'A' rating, BMPS 'BBB+',
and UBI 'A-', Fitch said.
In Spain, the eight banks on 'watch negative' include Banco
Santander, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
and CaixaBank SA.
In France Fitch Ratings revised to 'negative' from 'stable'
the outlook on Societe Generale, Groupe BPCE, Dexia
Credit Local and La Banque Postale.
The move follows Fitch's decision last week to lower the
outlook on France's triple-A sovereign rating to negative.
Standard & Poor's put France and 14 other euro zone countries
under review at the start of the month.
The head of French securities market regulator AMF said on
Tuesday it would take a miracle for the country to keep its
top-notch credit rating and warned of far-reaching effects for
the euro zone's second-largest economy should it lose it.
In Belgium, Fitch said it could cut the ratings of KBC
and Dexia Bank Belgium.
On Dec. 16 Fitch put on 'watch negative' the sovereign
ratings of Italy, Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Ireland and Cyprus
citing the adverse effect of the euro zone crisis on economic
and financial stability.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)