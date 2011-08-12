* Ban on financial stocks in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium
begins Fri
* Bans imposed to deter rumours, level regulatory playing
field - reg
* Follows similar moves in UK, US during 2008 crisis
* Bans largely ineffective - industry, academics
* European stock futures point to firmer open
By Geert de Clercq and Paul Day
PARIS/MADRID, Aug 12 (Reuters)- A ban on short-selling
financial stocks in four European countries including France
takes effect on Friday, a coordinated attempt to restore
confidence in markets hit by rumours and higher borrowing costs.
France, Italy, Spain and Belgium imposed the ban, which will
vary in detail depending on the country, the European Securities
and Markets Authority (EMSA) said in a statement late on
Thursday.
European markets have repeatedly moved on rumours about the
health and funding needs of indebted euro zone governments, and
more recently on some of its major banks, which have sent shares
tumbling.
The DJ Stoxx index of European banking stocks has
fallen 37 percent from a peak in February and touched a 28-month
low on Thursday. The index is down 17 percent in August alone.
Financial industry participants and academics questioned the
value of the short-selling bans.
"It's one of those things that politicians grasp for when
they have no other tools left in their arsenal," said James
Angel, an associate professor specializing in financial market
regulation at Georgetown University's McDonough School of
Business in Washington DC.
"All it really does is kick sand in the ears of the market
and signals to the world that the leaders are clueless as to
what's going on."
Stock futures pointed to a firmer open for European markets
on Friday, with France's CAC 40 futures FCEc1 up 0.4 percent,
lagging a 1 percent gain for the pan-European Eurostoxx 50
futures STXEc1.
European regulators had previously played down the idea of a
blanket ban on short-selling, through which an investor borrows
shares and sells them on the expectation their price will fall
and they can be bought back at a lower price.
EMSA said short-selling combined with rumour-mongering
created a strategy that was "clearly abusive."
"Today some authorities have decided to impose or extend
existing short-selling bans in their respective countries," it
said. "They have done so either to restrict the benefits that
can be achieved from spreading false rumours or to achieve a
regulatory level playing field."
France will ban short selling on 11 financial stocks for 15
days, Spain will protect 16 stocks for 15 days, while Belgium
will ban short selling of four financial stocks for an
indefinite period. Details of the Italian ban were not
immediately clear.
Banks on the list included France's BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale , and Spain's Santander
and BBVA .
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said he welcomed the
ban, while adding the country's banks were among the world's
safest.
Investors should expect strong measures from France and
Germany to address governance of the euro zone economy in the
weeks ahead, after a meeting of President Nicolas Sarkozy and
Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for next Tuesday, he added.
The Dutch regulator AFM said it did not see the need for a
similar ban and had decided against it after consulting other
European regulators.
The European assault mirrors one by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Sept. 19, 2008, four days after Lehman
Brothers collapsed, to temporarily ban short selling in 799
banks and other financial institutions.
The U.K. imposed a similar prohibition at that time.
The U.S. move was of questionable value, according to
several academic studies. While share borrowing fell during the
three-week ban, financial stocks continued to plummet.
"If you talk to people who understand the technology of
markets, including regulators, it's the general consensus that
banning short-sales doesn't achieve the stated objectives," said
Nicholas de Boursac, chief executive of the Asia Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association.
In Asia, South Korea banned short-selling in all listed
stocks on Tuesday. It already had a rule in place prohibiting
the shorting of financial stocks. Hong Kong is bringing in rules
forcing investors to disclose short positions above a certain
threshold to the market regulator.
Some hedge fund experts said the European ban would likely
limit liquidity by shutting out some market participants.
"For every short position there must be an equivalent
purchase at some point. That's not the case if investors have to
protect themselves by moving to cash -- there's then no
imperative to buy," said Peter Douglas, chief executive of GFIA,
a Singapore-based wealth manager and hedge fund consultant.
FRAGILE FRENCH BANKS?
The latest market turmoil focused on speculation about
French banks, which are heavily exposed to European countries at
the centre of the region's debt crisis. Societe Generale,
France's No. 2 lender, has especially been in the eye of the
storm.
Those rumours sent shock waves through credit markets,
pushing interbank borrowing rates higher and triggering a
3-month high of 4 billion euros in emergency overnight borrowing
from the European Central Bank.
The turmoil drove up European banks' borrowing costs to
levels not seen since the 2007-2009 global credit crisis and
raised the question whether the difficulties may foretell a
repeat of the crisis, when arteries of global finance seized up.
"With banking rumours surfacing yesterday, it feels like the
run-up to Lehman's collapse, where banks don't trust each
other," said Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger.
The signals from Europe also set off alarm bells in Asia.
Banking sources told Reuters on Thursday that one bank in the
region had cut credit lines to major French lenders, while five
others were reviewing trades and counterparty risk.
Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said French banks
were solid and would not be affected by the market turmoil.
"Their capital levels, boosted by strong equity capital, are
adequate, and their medium- to long-term financing programs are
being carried out in perfectly satisfactory conditions," Noyer
said in a statement.
