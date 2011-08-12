* Ban on financial stocks in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium
begins Fri
* Bans imposed to deter rumours, level regulatory playing
field
* Follows similar moves in UK, U.S. during 2008 crisis
* Bans largely ineffective - industry, academics
By James Regan and Ian Simpson
PARIS/MILAN, Aug 12 A piecemeal ban on
short-selling of financial stocks in Europe sparked a rush of
alternative proposals from countries and regulators on Friday
and investors said the row undermined a rally in bank shares.
After a week of wild swings on European markets amid rumours
about the health and funding needs of indebted governments and
some of their major banks, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium
imposed short-selling bans, which varied according to country.
However Britain, the Netherlands and Austria said they saw
no need for action, while Germany said it would instead push for
a Europe-wide ban on so-called naked short-selling.
The European Commission said a European framework would be
more effective, and the chairman of the European Securities and
Markets Authority called on policy makers to adopt a plan for
bloc-wide rules on short selling "as quickly as possible."
Short-selling is the process through which an investor
borrows shares and sells them on the expectation their price
will fall and they can be bought back at a lower price.
In a naked short sale, the investor has not borrowed the
share, but still bets on a drop in the share price.
Market players said the ban did not tackle the root causes
of investors' concerns -- joined-up, long-term fiscal policy in
the euro zone - and pointed out that nervous mutual funds were
currently behind the sell-off.
"If at the core of this whole rout is disappointment with
certain irresponsible behaviours of policymakers - note the game
of chicken in the U.S. - they really need to get their act
together and prove they aren't all on holiday," said Lothar
Mental, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments.
A crackdown on speculative short-selling is unlikely to
arrest moves from institutional investors who have decided they
have little stomach for big holdings in banks and indebted
governments who might call on them again for emergency capital.
"Data from various regulators of late have shown there is no
short-selling activity out of the norm," said Davide Burani,
financial analyst at Italian fund manager Horatius.
"Investors are selling in Italy from fear. Italian banks are
holding around 200 billion euros of Italian bonds."
On Friday the STOXX Europe 600 banking index moved
steadily higher. By 1320 GMT it showed a 4.9 percent gain,
helping the broader market to advance 3.6 percent.
French banks, at the centre of attention and included in the
ban on short-selling, were up: Societe Generale rose
5.3 percent, BNP Paribas added 6 percent and Credit
Agricole gained 3.5 percent.
Alessandro Frigerio, fund manager at Milan's RMJ Sgr said
the ban could work if, combined with proposals from next
Tuesday's meeting of French President Nicholas Sarkozy and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it were to "give the idea that
there could be a rescue for the euro zone."
Global hedge fund association the Alternative Investment
Management Association (AIMA) warned however that the
short-selling bans could make markets less stable.
"Past experience has shown that bans on short selling do not
prevent market falls and indeed can exacerbate volatility," AIMA
CEO Andrew Baker said in a statement.
"Short-selling ... contributes to efficient price discovery,
increases market liquidity, facilitates hedging and other risk
management activities and can possibly help mitigate market
bubbles," he said.
"ABUSIVE" STRATEGY
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said on
Thursday that short-selling combined with rumour-mongering
created a strategy that was "clearly abusive."
In an interview with Reuters TV on Friday, ESMA Chairman
Steven Maijoor added the curbs would be in place for "a while"
but that they would not be permanent.
"There are no concrete plans at this stage for other
countries, but we cannot rule out that that might change in the
coming days and weeks and months," Maijoor said.
A German banking source familiar with regulation
issues criticised the ESMA and said it had failed to play its
role as coordinator among EU countries.
"What kind of coordination has the ESMA delivered? Not
much," the source said, adding that Britain was the main
obstacle to a coordinated move against short sellers due to
fears such a ban would hurt its financial sector.
France banned short selling on 11 financial stocks for 15
days, Spain said it would protect 16 stocks for 15 days, Belgium
banned short selling of four financial stocks for an indefinite
period and Italy said its ban covered 29 companies in the
banking and insurance sector.
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin welcomed the ban and
said it highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring
financial stability, avoiding market abuses and fighting against
all forms of speculation.
French 10-year bond yields dipped below three percent on
Friday for the first time since November showing demand for the
country's debt remained intact despite banking sector concerns.
Reassuring data from the European Central Bank helped: the
ECB said its overnight loan facility totalled 227 million euros,
much lower than the 4 billion euros borrowed the previous night,
easing fears that banks were facing liquidity issues.
However, Danish Economics and Business Minister Brian
Mikkelsen said several small Danish banks are facing a liquidity
squeeze and the government was working on measures to make it
safe for foreign investors to lend to them.
France and Italy said they would take action against
investors who combined rumour-mongering and short-selling to
manipulate banking shares. The French Banking Federation said
French banks were considering legal action, while Italy's Consob
said it would fine those who disregarded the short-selling ban.
Germany said only a wide-reaching ban on naked short-selling
would do.
"We are advocating a wide-reaching ban on naked
short-selling of stocks, sovereign bonds, and credit default
swaps," Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said. "Only
this way can destructive speculation be countered convincingly."
The European assault mirrors one by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Sept. 19, 2008, four days after Lehman
Brothers collapsed, to temporarily ban short selling in 799
banks and other financial institutions.
The U.S. move was of questionable value, according to
several academic studies. While share borrowing fell during the
three-week ban, financial stocks continued to plummet.
"In 2008 we already saw that such a measure doesn't work..
its a temporary patching up measure for a problem that needs
still be resolved," said IG Markets strategist Soledad Pellon in
Madrid.
