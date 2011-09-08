FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The European Banking Authority (EBA) has asked national watchdogs to keep a close eye on lenders' liquidity as the availability of capital is a cause for concern, a German newspaper cited EBA executive director Adam Farkas as saying.

"The availability of capital, the opportunity for banks to get medium and long-term financing and get short-term credit, are a cause for concern," Financial Times Deutschland cited Farkas as saying in an interview in its Thursday edition.

"But this does not yet present any risk and is not an emergency situation," Farkas said.

Farkas said last week the EBA does not intend to have lenders lay bare their liquidity positions after revealing their capital positions in industry-wide stress tests.

He told Financial Times Deutschland that the EBA would not be able to systematically examine banks' liquidity in stress tests until at least 2013.

"We have the ambition to do this, and the strategy. But we are not even halfway there and need at least another year for the necessary details, granularity and methods to do this on a regular basis," he told the paper. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)