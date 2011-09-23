(Adds comments, details, links to graphics)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 23 Europe's banks could face a
capital shortfall of hundreds of billions of euros if Greece
forces them to slash the value of its debt by 50 percent and
other troubled euro zone countries like Italy and Ireland follow
suit.
Pressure on Europe to shore up its banks -- if necessary
with capital from taxpayers' pockets -- is building, as talk of
a possible Greek default gains pace.
Banks could probably cope with a Greek default -- analysts
at Nomura put the damage to foreign banks at 40 billion euros
($54 billion ) -- but markets are already focusing on bigger
countries and debt writedowns right across the region.
"Imagine there's no sovereign default -- then ... capital is
absolutely fine. However, if there's a sovereign default or they
are forced to mark their existing positions to market without a
default, then that causes capital problems," said Chris Bowie,
head of credit at Ignis Asset Management.
Banks could be forced to write down their Greek debt
holdings by half if Athens fails to hammer out a deal about a
second bail-out, Greece's finance minister has said, according
to two newspapers in Greece on Friday.
The country's government later said it was still focusing on
getting its second bail-out done, but worries about Europe's
banks were left firmly in place after a French regulator said 15
to 20 banks needed more capital.
He ruled out any French banks needing more capital, however,
and other major countries such as Germany and Spain are also
dragging their heels, claiming their banks are in no desperate
need -- often at odds with the market's view.
The International Monetary Fund reckons Europe's banks could
need to recapitalise to the tune of 200 billion euros, and many
bank analysts are even gloomier than the Fund.
Credit Suisse calculates banks may need 400 billion euros of
capital by 2012 to fill a hole left by a recession, losses on
sovereign debt and higher funding costs.
And Barclays Capital estimated European banks could need
about 230 billion euros to preserve their capital buffers in the
extreme case they lose half the value of Greek, Irish,
Portuguese, Spanish and Italian debt.
TUMBLING BANK STOCKS
Worries that a euro zone sovereign crisis has infected the
bank sector has sent their funding costs spiralling, rattling
credit and equity investors.
The European bank stocks index was up 1 percent by
1303 GMT on Friday. It has tumbled 16 percent this month, and
lost 37 percent since the end of June. It is now at its lowest
level since March 2009.
"Investors are losing patience with the lack of momentum on
financial repair and reform. Policymakers need to accelerate
actions to address long-standing financial weakness to ensure
stability," the IMF said this week.
The "spillover" cost of the sovereign crisis on Europe's
banks was 300 billion euros, the IMF estimated.
Private investors are clear they will not provide the money
to fill the capital gap while Europe struggles to find a
joined-up strategy to exit its spiralling debt crisis.
"Capital markets investors would be willing to step up and
subscribe to rights issues et cetera if you could quantify the
size of the (capital) hole," said one investment banker who
works in capital markets, requesting anonymity.
"Investors want to know if they are going to be writing a
cheque, that cheque does it, that there is not going to be in
three months time another capital increase," the banker said.
A slew of mid-sized banks are most in need of capital, but
bigger banks could need funds too. Under Credit Suisse's gloomy
scenario, Royal Bank of Scotland , Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE), BNP Paribas , Barclays , HSBC
, Societe Generale , Santander ,
Unicredit , Commerzbank and UBS
would each need over 20 billion euros by 2012.
But Europe's banks have already received 420 billion euros
of capital since 2008 to make them safer, and many bankers and
investors reckon fears have been overdone and risk creating a
self-fulfilling cycle.
"Having a blanket recapitalisation of European banks could
be extraordinarily counterproductive because the market will
rightly ask 'why are you recapitalising all the banks?'" said
Justin Bisseker, European banks analyst at Schroders.
"The capital isn't a problem unless you get widespread
sovereign defaults, which is a bit of a game changer for the
global economy."
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Douwe Miedema, Sinead Cruise, Kylie
MacLellan, Chris Vellacott and Michael Shields; Editing by
Sophie Walker)