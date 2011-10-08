* Europe banks may need more than 100 billion euros -Ireland
* High risk that crisis could broaden - Schaeuble
* Merkel, Sarkozy to meet Sunday in Berlin
By Carmel Crimmins and Jonathan Gould
DUBLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 8 European banks may need
more than 100 billion euros ($135 billion) to withstand the
sovereign debt crisis, Ireland estimated on Saturday ahead of a
meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy to work out how to recapitalise the
lenders.
The falling value of banks' holdings of government debt from
Greece and other euro zone periphery states has already provoked
the implosion of Belgian lender Dexia , adding urgency
to the Merkel-Sarkozy talks.
"There is a high risk that this crisis further escalates and
broadens," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told
German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an
interview released in advance of publication on Sunday.
Germany and France have so far been split over how to
strengthen shaky lenders and fight financial market contagion
that may follow a possible Greek default.
Paris is keen to tap the euro zone's 400 billion rescue
fund, the EFSF, to recapitalise its own banks, while Berlin is
insisting the fund should be used as a last resort.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said European
banks need 200 billion euros in additional funds.
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the capital
needed to bolster banks' cushions was likely to come from a
variety of sources but the total bill would be large.
"I think there is general agreement that it will be
significantly in excess of 100 billion (euros)," Noonan told
reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum in Dublin.
"I know that some of the big German banks that I was
talking to personally intend raising money on the market so it
will be private funding. Other banks would like to avail of the
EFSF fund. Other banks will rely on their sovereign governments
to provide the capital so there is going to be a range of ways
of doing it," he said.
Regulators worry that forcing a raft of major lenders to
take state aid would not be the best use of Europe's limited
capital resources, while banks fear than singling out only some
lenders for extra support could heighten market worries about
weaknesses at individual banks.
German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Saturday
cited financial sources as saying France's five-biggest lenders
would agree to take 10-15 billion euros in funding from the
state but also wanted to see Germany's No. 1 lender Deutsche
Bank (DBKGn.DE) plump its capital cushion.
But a senior French banking source shot down the idea that
French banks could be pushing for state aid, saying the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung report was baseless.
"I don't know what game the Germans are playing... This is
wishful thinking," the source told Reuters, asking not to be
named.
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann is against any
role for the state in his own bank's capital position and has
ruled out a capital increase.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman on Saturday referred to
Ackermann's long-standing public position and declined further
comment.
The chief financial officer of Deutsche Bank unit, Deutsche
Postbank DPBGn.DE, said he expected the 21 percent haircut on
Greek bonds that international banks agreed to take as part of a
EU-brokered debt relief deal in July would not be enough.
"Therefore we would expect renewed writedowns in the third
quarter," Postbank's Marc Hess told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper.
Banks' need to gird their capital bases is also leading some
to merge, such as Spain's No. 5 retail bank Banco Popular
, which launched an all-share bid for its smaller rival
Banco Pastor on Friday.
FIGHTING FIRES
Sarkozy is due to arrive in Berlin on Sunday afternoon and
hold a working dinner with Merkel in the evening, amid signs
that conditions for resolving the crisis are getting no easier.
Slovakia's coalition government was in deadlock on Saturday
over talks on ratifying a strengthening of the EFSF rescue fund,
with a junior party insisting on conditions for its support.
Euro zone minnows Slovakia and Malta are the last countries
holding up expansion of the EFSF mandate, which is needed to
fight the sovereign debt crisis
Angry Greeks have taken to the streets to protest government
efforts to slash spending, boost taxes and privatise state
companies but Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders said the
pain could not go on indefinitely.
"This is not acceptable on a political, social or even
economic level: we do not want the cure to kill Greece,"
Reynders told Greek newspaper Proto Thema in an interview.
Meanwhile, Greece's representative at the IMF said the
country's borrowing needs will be higher than currently
projected due to a tougher-than-expected recession and the
outcome of a debt agreement with private sector creditors.
"This financing gap will have to be covered either by
increasing the 109 billion euro loan agreed on July 21 or
through a restructuring of private debt," Panagiotis Roumeliotis
said in an interview in financial daily Imerisia.
EU leaders agreed in July to provide Greece with a second
bailout of more than 109 billion euros to help the country
service its debt through to 2020.
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
