By Stefano Bernabei and Aimee Donnellan
| ROME/LONDON, June 24
ROME/LONDON, June 24 (Reuters/IFR) - Divisions over forging
a European banking union are compounding the problems facing the
bloc's banks, fuelling uncertainty just as a global market slump
raises their funding costs.
European finance ministers will attempt on Wednesday to
agree common rules on who pays when a bank collapses, after
failing to come up with a deal last week.
The impasse has led investors to demand a higher premium to
fund weaker European lenders and made banks reluctant to lend to
one another, making them ever more reliant on the European
Central Bank (ECB).
"We are worried about how negotiations are going because we
have always said the banking union is a priority if we want the
European financial market to resume working properly," Giovanni
Sabatini, director-general of Italy's banking association, said.
"The quality of Italian banks' assets is being questioned on
the basis of non-harmonised standards. This has heavy costs for
us which is why we think that all the elements of the single
supervisory system are a goal that must be achieved as quickly
as possible," Sabatini told Reuters on Monday.
Failure to agree a "bail in" deal, combined with market
concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to pare stimulus
measures, drove bank shares lower and funding costs higher.
"Clearly you can't have banking union if you can't agree on
the very basics of bank bailout methodologies," said Chris
Wheeler, an analyst at Mediobanca in London.
"If you look at who is underperforming today it is the
peripheral banks who are at the bottom of the pile."
Greek banks led the fall with National Bank of Greece
and Alpha Bank down 11 and six percent
respectively. Italy's Banco Popolare was down nearly
one percent while Spain's Caixabank fell 2.75 percent.
The iTraxx Senior Financials Index, which measures the cost
of insuring bank debt against the risk of default, is trading at
189 basis points, more than 50 percent above the low of 125
basis points hit on May 22. The index is around six percent off
the high of 200 basis points reached after the Cypriot bailout.
This was the first time euro zone depositors were forced to
take losses, making euro zone banks a riskier investment.
UNCERTAINTY THE ENEMY
EU leaders agreed a year ago to a banking union to ensure
failing banks do not bankrupt governments and to avoid a repeat
of the 2007-09 crisis, which saw them bailed out by taxpayers.
The disagreement last week, chiefly between France and
Germany, largely centred on how much discretion to give national
authorities when imposing losses on bondholders or large savers.
There is broad consensus among EU finance ministers that
losses would first be imposed on shareholders and bondholders
when a bank fails, followed by depositors with more than 100,000
euros. Smaller depositors will be protected.
While there is no immediate deadline for an agreement, a
deal is a step required by Germany before it will sign off on a
scheme for the 17-nation euro zone's bank bailout fund.
Lack of agreement on who pays could also delay plans for a
common resolution authority for the euro zone, due to be
presented by the European Commission next month.
Douglas Flint, chairman of both British bank HSBC
and the Institute of International Finance, told Reuters in
Paris that he was not surprised it was taking time to agree on a
structure for a resolution mechanism and said it may take until
well into next year at best to agree details.
"You can agree what the mechanisms might be and what the
hierarchy of claims and the amount of bail-inable capital there
ought to be, but to talk about a resolution authority and how
you implement it and who pays for it, you'd want to know (what
the risks are)," Flint said.
Markets are already factoring in that senior bondholders,
once considered sacrosanct, will bear part of the cost of future
bailouts, once shareholders and junior bondholders are hit.
And banks in the euro zone periphery are having to pay more
to attract investors. Bank of Ireland's 500 million
euro three-year bond has widened by more than 100 basis points,
Caixa Bank's 1 billion euro five-year bond by more than 50 bps
and Banco Espirito Santo's 500 million euros five-year
has widened by more than 90 bps since May.
"With senior debt, we think it's more a case of when rather
(than) if they introduce bail-in," said Robert Montague, a
senior financials analyst at ECM.