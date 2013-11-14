By Andreas Kröner
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 14 European banking union will
allow cross-border groups to transfer billions of euros in
liquidity to countries where it is most needed, instead of
keeping it bottled up within national boundaries, bankers and
regulatory officials said.
European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch
expects the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), the common euro
zone regulator that the ECB is due run from November 2014, to
smooth out differences between national regimes and improve the
functioning of the banking system as a whole.
"The SSM should also lead to less supervisory ring-fencing
of liquidity both between banks and within cross-border banking
groups", he said late on Wednesday.
"The fact that at present liquidity surpluses in some
countries cannot be used to fund needs in others creates
fragmentation," he said.
The policy change may be one of the most significant to
emerge from the switch-over to a single regulator when the ECB
assumes regulatory responsibilities next November by allowing
banks to transfer funds to capital-starved regions, fuelling
lending and promoting growth.
National regulators are currently responsible for monitoring
capital adequacy.
In the wake of the financial crisis, regulators pushed
national interests to the fore, some slamming financial borders
shut to banking groups that wished to transfer funds to
countries where they were needed most.
German regulators, for example, refused to let Italy's
UniCredit repatriate money from its German unit HVB
back to Italy, leaving the former starved and the latter awash
with liquidity.
HVB now expects capital transfers to its UniCredit to become
easier under the new regime, two sources close to the bank said.
But the transfer would be somewhat less than the 7 billion euros
reported by the Financial Times, they said.
"The ECB will consider matters from the perspective of the
whole group and can actually, as a result, either permit
liquidity transfers across borders or reject them due to the
risk assessment of the group," Oliver Wagner, head of the
Association of Foreign Banks in Germany, told Reuters.
Wagner, however, cautioned that the exercise could prove
tricky as some national rights and responsibilities will remain
under the new regime.
"We could see some discrepancies here," he said. "It may get
interesting in future for those euro zone banks falling under
ECB supervision."
The European Commission said in January it was looking at
whether German regulator BaFin may be acting contrary to EU
rules by inhibiting free movement of capital by the way it
enforces liquidity rules.
BaFin's policy that banks - including subsidiaries of
foreign lenders - keep sufficient liquidity for their German
operations has drawn criticism from pan-European lenders.
BaFin said it applies the same measures to foreign and
domestic banks.
"From the BaFin's perspective, the degree to which the
supervisory methodology will change in the wake of the European
Central Bank taking over supervisory functions cannot be
estimated at the current time," a spokesman said in a written
response to a Reuters query.
