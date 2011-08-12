* Ban on financial stocks in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium
begins Fri
* Bans imposed to deter rumours, level regulatory playing
field
* Follows similar moves in UK, U.S. during 2008 crisis
* Bans largely ineffective - industry, academics
(Adds Germany, EC and regulator comment, ECB data, French banks
legal moves, Consob fines)
By James Regan and Ian Simpson
PARIS/MILAN, Aug 12 A piecemeal ban on
short-selling of financial stocks in Europe sparked a rush of
alternative proposals from countries and regulators on Friday
and investors said the row undermined a rally in bank shares.
France, Italy, Spain and Belgium imposed bans, which varied
according to country, while Britain, the Netherlands and Austria
said they saw no need for action. Germany said it would instead
push for a Europe-wide one on so-called naked short-selling.
The European Commission said a European framework would be
more attractive to deal with the issue, and the chairman of the
European Securities and Markets Authority called on European
policy makers to adopt a plan for European-wide rules on short
selling "as quickly as possible."
Short-selling is the process through which an investor
borrows shares and sells them on the expectation their price
will fall and they can be bought back at a lower price.
In a naked short sale, the investor has not borrowed the
share, but still bets on a drop in the share price.
Market players said the ban did not tackle the root causes
of investors' concerns -- joined-up, long-term fiscal policy in
the euro zone - and pointed out that nervous mutual funds were
currently behind the sell-off.
Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus
Investments, said the lack of co-ordinated action from national
regulators on short-selling restrictions threatened to undo the
temporary respite in the markets.
"If at the core of this whole rout is disappointment with
certain irresponsible behaviours of policymakers - note the game
of chicken in the U.S. - they really need to get their act
together and prove they aren't all on holiday," Mentel said.
A crackdown on speculative short-selling is unlikely to
arrest moves from institutional investors who have decided they
have little stomach for big holdings in banks and indebted
governments who might call on them again for emergency capital.
"Data from various regulators of late have shown there is no
short-selling activity out of the norm," said Davide Burani,
financial analyst at Italian fund manager Horatius.
"Investors are selling in Italy from fear. Italian banks are
holding around 200 billion euros of Italian bonds."
European markets have swung wildly this week on rumours
about the health and funding needs of indebted euro zone
governments, and more recently on some of its major banks, which
have sent shares tumbling.
On Friday morning the STOXX Europe 600 banking index
yo-yoed, then crept steadily higher. By 1116 GMT it showed a 2.3
percent gain, helping the broader market to advance 1.9
percent.
French banks, at the centre of much of the market's
attention and included in the ban on short-selling, were up:
Societe Generale rose 1.6 percent, BNP Paribas
added 1.2 percent and Credit Agricole gained
0.4 percent.
The banking index has fallen 36 percent from a peak in
February and is down some 17 percent in August alone.
Alessandro Frigerio, fund manager at Milan's RMJ Sgr said
the ban could work if, combined with proposals from next
Tuesday's meeting of French President Nicholas Sarkozy and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it were to "give the idea that
there could be a rescue for the euro zone and a rebound in the
market"
"ABUSIVE" STRATEGY
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said on
Thursday that short-selling combined with rumour-mongering
created a strategy that was "clearly abusive."
In an interview with Reuters TV on Friday, ESMA Chairman
Steven Maijoor added the curbs would be in place for "a while"
but that they would not be permanent.
"There are no concrete plans at this stage for other
countries, but we cannot rule out that that might change in the
coming days and weeks and months," Maijoor said.
France banned short selling on 11 financial stocks for 15
days, Spain said it would protect 16 stocks for 15 days, Belgium
banned short selling of four financial stocks for an indefinite
period and Italy said its ban covered 29 companies in the
banking and insurance sector.
Banks on the list included France's BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale , and Spain's Santander
and BBVA .
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin welcomed the ban and
said it highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring
financial stability, avoiding market abuses and fighting against
all forms of speculation.
This week's market turmoil focused on speculation about
French banks, which are heavily exposed to European countries at
the centre of the region's debt crisis. Societe Generale,
France's No. 2 lender, has especially been in the eye of the
storm.
But French 10-year bond yields dipped below three percent on
Friday for the first time since November showing demand for the
country's debt remained intact despite banking sector concerns.
Reassuring data from the European Central Bank's overnight
loan facility helped: the ECB said it totalled 227 million
euros, much lower than the 4 billion euros borrowed the previous
night, easing fears that banks were facing liquidity issues.
However, Danish Economics and Business Minister Brian
Mikkelsen said several small Danish banks are facing a liquidity
squeeze and the government was working on measures to make it
safe for foreign investors to lend to them.
France and Italy said they would take action against
investors who combined rumour-mongering and short-selling to
manipulate banking shares. The French Banking Federation said
French banks were considering legal action, while Italy's Consob
said it would fine those who disregarded the short-selling ban.
Germany said only a wide-reaching ban on naked short-selling
would do.
"We are advocating a wide-reaching ban on naked
short-selling of stocks, sovereign bonds, and credit default
swaps," Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said. "Only
this way can destructive speculation be countered convincingly."
LEHMAN PARALLEL
The European assault mirrors one by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Sept. 19, 2008, four days after Lehman
Brothers collapsed, to temporarily ban short selling in 799
banks and other financial institutions.
Britain imposed a similar prohibition at that time.
The U.S. move was of questionable value, according to
several academic studies. While share borrowing fell during the
three-week ban, financial stocks continued to plummet.
"In 2008 we already saw that such a measure doesn't
work..its a temporary patching up measure for a problem that
needs still be resolved," said IG Markets strategist Soledad
Pellon in Madrid.
(Writing by Sophie Walker; Additional reporting by Sarah Young,
Sinead Cruise and Laurence Fletcher in London, Stephen Jewkes
and Valentina Za in Milan, Judy MacInnes and Feliciano Tisera in
Madrid, Brian Love, Claire Watson, Nicolas Vinocur and Julien
Ponthus in Paris, Gernot heller and Brian Rohan in Berlin;
Editing by Alexander Smith)