(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to the text) LONDON, Feb 28 Bankia's 19.2 billion euros loss for 2012 set a new record for the biggest ever annual loss at a Spanish company, and claims third place in the league of European banks' crisis losses. The full list of European banks' biggest losses is below, compiled from company returns, with currency conversions for UK and Swiss banks at the average for the relevant year. Top European banking losses of the crisis 1 43.15bn RBS 2008 2 28bn Fortis 2008 3 19.2bn Bankia 2012 4 18.45bn Fortis Bank Netherlands 2008 5 17.6bn Anglo Irish Bank 2010 6 13.19bn UBS 2008 7 12.7bn Anglo Irish Bank 15 months to end 2009 8 12.3bn National Bank of Greece 2011 9 12.1bn Allied Irish Bank 2010 10 11.6bn Dexia 2011 11 9.2bn Unicredit 2011 12 8.2bn Intesa Sanpaolo 2011 13 7.27bn RBS 2012 14 6.6bn Piraeus 2011 15 6.6bn Commerzbank 2008 16 6.5bn Credit Agricole 2012 17 6.2bn KfW 2007 (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Sophie Walker)