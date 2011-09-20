by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - Siemens withdrawing deposits from a
French bank and Chinese banks halting FX swaps with French
banks have grabbed more than a few headlines. Both highlight
the growing pressure, on not just French banks but also
Eurozone banks in general, to shrink their balance sheets at a
time when policy makers and corporate are hoping for easier
credit conditions.
The end result is likely to be that Europe will be forced
to recognize banks need to be recapitalised, which is something
that the IMF and ECB have been calling for more vocally.
The decline in banking sector stocks of late as well as the
rise in CDS prices highlights the markets feel European
financials are much riskier than during the post-Lehman period
in 2008. It should thus not be a surprise that corporates and
banks are taking the opportunity to reduce counterparty risk
just to be ahead of the curve. After all, if global central
banks can be pre-emptive in providing dollar liquidity, then
why should others feel left out and pre-emptively deal with
credit risk.
The problem is that risk reduction begets risk reduction
and this cycle can be destabilising as it feeds onto itself,
requiring central banks to step in and fulfil their lender of
last resort role.
We have seen this with dollar liquidity and more
importantly interbank liquidity, which has seen banks
increasing their reliance on ECB liquidity. But we must
remember central bank liquidity forms temporary backstops for
financials.
The endgame is that recapitalisation will happen, but it
may take an escalation of the crisis to trigger such a
response.
Even in the US the recapitalisation was delivered under
market stress and not a pre-emptive strategy. It seems likely
that when recapitalisation happens, it will be done so with the
help of the EFSF especially as the use of funds for
recapitalisation of domestic banks is likely to be politically
more palatable than bailing out sovereigns.
Investors looking to take advantage of an eventual
recapitalisation via senior bank debt should keep in mind that
we won't know how much stress will be needed in order to bring
about a recapitalisation response from European policy makers.
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)