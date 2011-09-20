by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - Siemens withdrawing deposits from a French bank and Chinese banks halting FX swaps with French banks have grabbed more than a few headlines. Both highlight the growing pressure, on not just French banks but also Eurozone banks in general, to shrink their balance sheets at a time when policy makers and corporate are hoping for easier credit conditions.

The end result is likely to be that Europe will be forced to recognize banks need to be recapitalised, which is something that the IMF and ECB have been calling for more vocally.

The decline in banking sector stocks of late as well as the rise in CDS prices highlights the markets feel European financials are much riskier than during the post-Lehman period in 2008. It should thus not be a surprise that corporates and banks are taking the opportunity to reduce counterparty risk just to be ahead of the curve. After all, if global central banks can be pre-emptive in providing dollar liquidity, then why should others feel left out and pre-emptively deal with credit risk.

The problem is that risk reduction begets risk reduction and this cycle can be destabilising as it feeds onto itself, requiring central banks to step in and fulfil their lender of last resort role.

We have seen this with dollar liquidity and more importantly interbank liquidity, which has seen banks increasing their reliance on ECB liquidity. But we must remember central bank liquidity forms temporary backstops for financials.

The endgame is that recapitalisation will happen, but it may take an escalation of the crisis to trigger such a response.

Even in the US the recapitalisation was delivered under market stress and not a pre-emptive strategy. It seems likely that when recapitalisation happens, it will be done so with the help of the EFSF especially as the use of funds for recapitalisation of domestic banks is likely to be politically more palatable than bailing out sovereigns.

Investors looking to take advantage of an eventual recapitalisation via senior bank debt should keep in mind that we won't know how much stress will be needed in order to bring about a recapitalisation response from European policy makers.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)