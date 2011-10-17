London Oct 17 Private sector holders of Greek government bonds will discuss revising a plan to take bigger losses on their debt only as part of a broader package to address Europe's sovereign debt crisis, one of the lead negotiators on the deal said on Monday.

"If the official community is interested in asking the private sector to take another look on Greece then it will have to be only as part of a broader process of addressing the full range of sovereign debt issues in Europe," said Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

"And it will have to be on the basis of an open and transparent discussion about the Greek economic adjustment programme and the associated issues of debt sustainability," he told Reuters by telephone.

Banks are coming under pressure to take a bigger loss on Greek government bonds than the 21 percent "haircut" they agreed to take under a deal agree in July. Dallara declined to comment further on reports banks were considering a 50 percent loss.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Sunday said banks and other creditors need to take bigger losses and details were being discussed. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)