(Repeats with date) LONDON, July 16 Most of Europe's biggest banks disclose at least some information on how they would fare if interest rates increase. The disclosures, which assume interest rates rise across all maturities simultaneously (rare in practice), only show the first year's impact. The format is not harmonised, so they are not directly comparable. In its 2013 financial stability outlook, the Dutch National Bank noted the risks building from a possible rise in rates (or indeed a persistently low level). "Current regular reporting by banks leaves such risks underexposed," it said. Bank Scenario Impact on net Value impact Source interest income HSBC 25 basis +$1.4 bln -$5.6 bln 2012 annual point rise reported report for 4 qtrs reserves Credit 100 bp rise -EUR18 mln -EUR720 mln 2012 annual Agricole equity report Barclays 100 bp rise +182 mln stg -1.932 bln stg 2012 annual equity report Royal Bank 100 bp rise +589 mln stg Not available 2012 annual of Scotland report ING 100 bp rise +EUR68 mln Not available 2012 annual report UBS 100 bp rise +CHF1.1 bln Not available Management presentation Societe 100 bp rise +EUR5 mln +EUR504.8 mln 2012 Pillar Generale economic III report impact on balance sheet BPCE 100 bp rise -EUR57 mln Not available 2012 annual report BBVA 100 bp rise +1.21 pct +1.09 pct 2012 Pillar economic value III report Lloyds 25 bp rise Not available +135.2 mln stg 2012 annual Banking market value report Group of banking book