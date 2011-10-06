* European banks seen adding to the 70,000 job cuts
announced
* Woeful Q3 for bond, stock trading to blame as deal flow
slumps
* Job losses mark structural shift in industry - bankers,
headhunters
By Sarah White
LONDON, Oct 6 European banks are readying more
steep job cuts as dismal third-quarter bond and stock trading
severely dents income and piles on more pressure to slash costs.
The tally of announced layoffs this year, reaching about
70,000 among Europe's lenders, is set to soar as banks respond
to a woeful three months for investment banking and prepare for
the traditional year-end cutbacks ahead of the bonus season.
Several are planning to slice away another 10 percent of
their staff in the coming months, recruiters and analysts said.
"There have been cherry-picking redundancies until now, but
we are going to see blanket cuts before Christmas," said
Jonathan Evans, chairman of headhunters Sammons Associates,
pointing to the "significant" quarterly trading losses some
investment banks will face.
"The big firms will have to trim until market confidence
returns, and the small ones are under the cosh too and some are
even disappearing."
Many of the job cuts across banks this year were planned
before the third quarter was underway. Since then, hopes for a
third quarter recovery have been dashed, with July-September
revenues expected to be well down on the second quarter.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) this week warned that the euro zone
crisis would result in significantly reduced revenues in its
investment bank, and JPMorgan in mid-September warned
that trading revenues were down 30 percent on the previous
quarter and investment banking fees were likely to halve.
A deepening debt crisis in Europe since July has seen
trading activity slump, both in equities and in fixed income,
currency and commodities (FICC) divisions.
Capital markets business has also dried up in key areas,
including previously resilient bond issuance, leaving activity
to the end of September down 5 percent on the first nine months
of 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Investment banking fees nearly halved in the third quarter
from the previous three months, falling to their lowest level
since early 2009, just when lenders were emerging from a deep
financial crisis.
Deutsche Bank this week said it would cut 500 jobs in its
investment bank. Rivals have cut jobs more aggressively, and
some of those who cut earlier could be due another round of
layoffs.
"There is another 20 percent of excess headcount
to be cut in the industry," said Jason Kennedy, chief executive
of financial recruiters Kennedy Associates.
"The cuts have been coming continuously, in dribs and drabs.
Those that have already announced layoffs will be planning
more."
Investment banks may have cut thousands of jobs this year,
but many, including Barclays and UBS , still
have more staff than they had at the end of 2008.
UBS is now in the midst of laying off 3,500 people but is a
prime candidate for further cuts as it restructures its business
in the wake of a rogue trading scandal, UBS insiders and
analysts have said.
Many bankers and recruiters said layoffs this year could
mark a long-lasting change in the industry, with capacity being
taken out now that will not be replaced.
"This time, it's more structural. There will be less hiring
for years to come," said one senior British banker.
Some sackings are also seasonal, however, as banks tend to
cut back before Christmas to keep pay expenses in check ahead of
the bonus season in the new year.
As well as making more staff redundant, banks are expected
to slash bonus pools severely and cut salaries where they can.
