BRUSSELS/LONDON Oct 26 Europe's banks will not
be allowed to "excessively" shrink their loan books to meet
tougher capital rules, due to fears of the damage such a policy
could do to prospects for economic recovery.
A draft statement from EU leaders meeting in Brussels on
Wednesday said national supervisory authorities must ensure that
banks' plans to strengthen their capital do not lead to
excessive deleveraging and that lenders should maintain credit
flows to the real economy.
That could allow the European Banking Authority (EBA), which
is overseeing a plan to boost banks' capital, or national
regulators, to exclude any capital gains banks make by shrinking
their balance sheets over the next eight months, bankers said.
"Policymakers seem in two minds. They want to see some
deleveraging, as banks do need to shrink, but they don't want
them to deleverage too rapidly as that will be bad for domestic
economies," one senior banker said.
"How they square the circle will be crucial and it's
becoming one of the most important debates."
The EBA was not immediately available to comment.
Banks are expected to be told they need to increase capital
by between 100 billion euros ($138.2 billion) and 110 billion to
ensure their core capital ratios stay above 9 percent, after
marking down Greek bonds and other eurozone debt to market
prices.
BNP Paribas , Societe Generale , Royal
Bank of Scotland and other banks across Europe are
already deleveraging to improve their capital ratios, and there
are fears they will accelerate that process under pressure from
regulators.
That could reduce loans made to businesses and home owners.
EU leaders will later on Wednesday pledge to inject fresh
capital into weak banks if necessary, but will give them up to
the end of June to raise the cash privately. Governments will
also signal readiness to back banks with guarantees to avert a
credit freeze for lenders.
Banks are expected to cut dividend payments and retain
earnings to build capital, but could attempt to aggressively
shrink assets on their balance sheet to lift capital ratios.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Luke Baker and John O'Donnell in Brussels and
Steve Slater in London; Editing by David Holmes)