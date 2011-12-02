* Lending banks ask for high collateral on short-term loans
* Borrowing banks could raise secured funds at sub-market
rates
By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, Dec 2 Strained European banks may
be able to raise billions of euros of financing from liquid U.S.
and Asian banks by depositing portfolios of syndicated loans
with them in return for secured short-term loans, bankers said.
Loan portfolios have previously been placed with the
European Central Bank (ECB) to raise financing, but could now be
used to raise funding directly from more liquid banks at lower
rates than would be possible in the open market.
"Loan portfolios can be used as liquidity vehicles. Banks --
particularly Asian banks -- will park cash with eurozone banks
if they post collateral in the form of good loans," a banker at
a European bank said.
The secured loans could prove to be a significant and useful
alternative source of liquidity for banks that are shut out of
global funding markets. Banks are already seeking new ways to
raise finance, including through retail customers.
"We are talking potentially about billions but not tens of
billions. I don't think this is a massive source of liquidity,
it's very specific depending on the assets and the situation of
the individual financial institution. It's very hush hush," a
loan syndicate head at a US bank said.
Deleveraging French, Spanish and Italian banks have stepped
up their efforts to sell high-quality loans to free up capital
since August, which has produced slow but steady sales at close
to face value or par.
Banks are unable to speed up sales by selling at deeper
discounts to avoid crystallising losses that would erode capital
further, and are now being forced to look at alternatives to
meet tough deleveraging targets by mid 2012.
"Banks have to look at more creative ways of getting debt
off the balance sheet if they're to meet the June 30 criteria,"
a London-based banker at an Asian bank said.
SHORT-TERM LOANS
Under the arrangement, borrowing banks would deposit loan
portfolios with the financing banks in return for short-term
loans. No deals have been completed yet, but discussions are
ongoing, bankers said.
This effectively extends Total Return Swap (TRS) agreements
- financing that was offered to hedge funds to buy leveraged
loans at the peak of the market - to European banks in need of
alternative forms of financing.
The short-term loans advanced would be secured on the loan
portfolios, with maturities of up to a year and would be heavily
collateralised.
"What we're saying is give us all your assets and we'll
give you 50% financing on it," the loan syndicate head said.
Structures are being discussed that could allow the
borrowing banks to remain the lender of record to avoid
disrupting borrower relationships.
Other structures are also being discussed that could see
ownership of the loans changing hands. Financing banks may also
be offered a first option to buy loans if any are sold.
Quirks in loan documentation could still complicate
potential deals, particularly around the transferability of
loans.
Bankers are calling for a global transfer deed to be
recognised by regulators that would cede ownership and give
balance sheet credit to liquidity providers' to get loans off
borrowing banks' balance sheets.
The financing agreements also need to be flexible to allow
assets that are withdrawn from the portfolio to be replaced.
Portfolios would also need to be topped up if the value of the
loans fell, bankers said.
