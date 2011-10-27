* Europe needs to take action after overnight deal - Nowotny
VIENNA, Oct 27 European policymakers must
implement the latest euro zone deal as soon as possible and
avoid delays that might stoke the crisis, European Central Bank
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.
Europe's banks have been told to cut dividends and bonuses
to help them to find 106 billion euros ($146 billion) to shore
up their capital, and have agreed to halve the value of their
Greek government debt.
"I see the main risk is that we are left waiting too long
again for the implementation of these agreements. Speed is very
important here," Nowotny told national broadcaster ORF.
He also said it would not be easy for banks to raise capital
on the markets as agreed.
"The time-frame for this is short, it will not be easy, when
one looks at the capital markets at the moment. We need to go
forward in a very careful manner to avoid provoking overall
negative economic effects," he said.
Asked whether he saw the risk of a credit crunch for
Austria, he said: "I hope it will not be the case, but we need
to be very careful to avoid this."
Nowotny also said the latest measures did not mean everyone
could breathe a sigh of relief, even if the announcements had
calmed markets on Thursday.
"It would be imprudent to say that through overnight
consultations we can solve such a difficult and sustained
crisis. I think we have now made important marks along the way,
and that this is one element for stabilisation in Europe."
He said the definition of what it meant for banks to accept
a 50 percent loss on Greek sovereign debt on a "voluntary basis"
was still unclear.
"This is a difficult question that will be very important
for the assessment of the further effects. If it is finally seen
as a default, so a case of state bankruptcy, then this has huge
repercussions, so I hope it is possible to come to a solution
that this is really ruled out."
