VIENNA, Oct 27 European policymakers must implement the latest euro zone deal as soon as possible and avoid delays that might stoke the crisis, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

Europe's banks have been told to cut dividends and bonuses to help them to find 106 billion euros ($146 billion) to shore up their capital, and have agreed to halve the value of their Greek government debt.

"I see the main risk is that we are left waiting too long again for the implementation of these agreements. Speed is very important here," Nowotny told national broadcaster ORF.

He also said it would not be easy for banks to raise capital on the markets as agreed.

"The time-frame for this is short, it will not be easy, when one looks at the capital markets at the moment. We need to go forward in a very careful manner to avoid provoking overall negative economic effects," he said.

Asked whether he saw the risk of a credit crunch for Austria, he said: "I hope it will not be the case, but we need to be very careful to avoid this."

Nowotny also said the latest measures did not mean everyone could breathe a sigh of relief, even if the announcements had calmed markets on Thursday.

"It would be imprudent to say that through overnight consultations we can solve such a difficult and sustained crisis. I think we have now made important marks along the way, and that this is one element for stabilisation in Europe."

He said the definition of what it meant for banks to accept a 50 percent loss on Greek sovereign debt on a "voluntary basis" was still unclear.

"This is a difficult question that will be very important for the assessment of the further effects. If it is finally seen as a default, so a case of state bankruptcy, then this has huge repercussions, so I hope it is possible to come to a solution that this is really ruled out." (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Angelika Gruber; editing by Stephen Nisbet)